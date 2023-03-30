The cases of Ocon and Alonso

The departures of the first two GPs of the season prompted Race Direction to penalize 5 seconds two pilots for the same, identical reason: that of incorrect placement of the single-seater inside the pitch on the starting grid. The first case had been that of Esteban Ocon in Sakhir, then repeated in Jeddah with Fernando Alonso. A sanction that had subsequently given rise to controversy over the podium first denied and then reassigned to the Spaniard, guilty of not having served the penalty correctly.

Difficulties and interventions

The fact remains that the two cases have given rise to controversy on the part of teams and drivers over the regulation which requires competitors to place their cars inside the box, with the lines of the latter that they must not be touched with the tires or even passed. An apparently simple manoeuvre, but which in reality is made very complex by the characteristics of the new single-seaters and the size of the tyres, which put the drivers in serious difficulty in orientating themselves and seeing the correct positioning of the car. For this reason, the FIA ​​intervened on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix with two modifications aimed at facilitating the line-up: pitches extended by 20 cm it’s a central line indicating the correct position for the pilots.

Alonso’s mistake

It was the same man who reiterated the difficulties for the riders Alonso who, while admitting his mistake, nevertheless underlined the main challenges: “It’s difficult – explained the two-time world champion – and apparently this year it seems even more difficult, because in two races having two penalties is a bit strange. In my case not much has changed since last year: we are very focused on the yellow line, in order not to go too far, so we approach the box without looking at it, but focusing on one side of the passenger compartment, and this is perhaps a bit of a distraction. In any case, I made a mistake, so we’ll try to be more focused on the garage this weekend and avoid any penalties.”

The doubts

The FIA’s modifications, however, do not fully convince the Aston Martin driver. Number 14, in fact, believes that penalties similar to those he had to pay can be inflicted not so much on this type of circuit, but on others: “The center line I don’t think will help – he added – as I said, you approach the box looking sideways, not looking forward, while the extra 20 centimeters will help us. However, there will be some circuits, perhaps Monaco or Imolain which it will start a bit sideways, because if you don’t start straight, you’ll crash. So we have to see how to apply penalties and stuff like that in those races, but nobody wants to be penalized for the start. Also, I think the FIA ​​doesn’t want to have any problems with that, because there’s no performance advantage if you don’t go too far. So we hope to avoid anything from now on.”