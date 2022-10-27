Russia advances a bill to ban “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations”, better known as anti-LGBTI law. The State Duma (Lower House) unanimously approved this Thursday the first reading of the project that seeks to restrict any mention of homosexuality, public exhibition or support for LGBTI activism. If approved, the bill would ratify existing Russian legislation that punishes, among other things, same-sex marriage.

This new law was promoted by President Vladimir Putin and can punish people of any age who openly support the LGBTI community, with fines of up to 6,500 dollars and companies with 80,000 dollars.

In order for the law to be approved in its entirety, the project must pass two more sessions in the Duma and then go to the Federation Council (Upper House). After having the approval of both Chambers, Putin must sign it to finally ratify the law.

“As for the second reading, it is possible that there will be amendments that toughen the proposed norms, we are going to study them (…) We must do everything possible to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life,” assured the Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin.

In his defense and in the face of homophobic accusations, the deputy and author of the bill said that this new law is not about a total ban on the LGBTI community, because there is already legislation on the subject.

“Whether we like it or not, it exists. The objective of the new law is to stop propaganda. For this, the sanctions are more than substantial,” added the Russian deputy.

If the project is approved, any information that “stimulates” adolescents to change sex or pedophilia will also be punished. This new law would reinforce the legislation passed in 2013, which prohibits LGBTI propaganda directed at minors.

That same rule prohibits the celebration of gay pride marches throughout the country and any demonstration for the rights of the LGBTI community.

The Duma communicated through its website that the project will tighten the requirements in the media, the Internet, in books, advertising and even in movies that “promote non-traditional relationships.”

During the session held this Thursday in Moscow, the deputies assured that with their bill they seek to “defend the morality of the Russian tradition” and move away from the “liberal values” promoted by the West.

The current situation for the LGBTI community in Russia

Upon learning of this new news, the organization Amnesty International (AI) reacted immediately, assuring that this new law will only increase homophobia and will also have the approval of the Russian State.

“In Russia’s new era of repression, state-sanctioned homophobia is about to reach a whole new level,” Marie Struthers, AI’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.

The director added that this project “blatantly deprives” the freedom of expression of the Russian LGBT community.

LGBTI people do not feel safe in a society that increasingly condoms advocacy of hatred, and attacks on some of us simply because of who we are. This must change. Justice, and respect for human rights of LGBTI+ people! Solidarity and support from Brazil! thanks @anistiabrasil https://t.co/dzUIxrcocA — Amnesty Slovakia (@AmnestySlovakia) October 27, 2022



By April 2021, Russia officially banned same-sex marriages, after holding a referendum in which 77% of voters approved that the only legal weddings be those between a man and a woman. woman.

In the same referendum, the voters approved that the adoption by transsexual people is totally prohibited in the Constitution.

A few days later, the European Court of Human Rights reacted by stating that this measure constitutes a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

“We call on the Russian authorities to immediately end all forms of discrimination against LGBTI people, repeal the homophobic law on ‘propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations’ and take all measures to fully protect LGBTI people and their human rights. , including the right to start a family,” said Natalia Zviagina, director of the AI ​​Moscow Office in April 2021.

With EFE and local media