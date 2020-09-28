Pierre Hurmic denounces the absence of “preliminary consultation” on the subject. He thinks it is safer to leave young people in cafes where sanitary measures are controlled rather than in private apartments.

Pierre Hurmic, EELV mayor of Bordeaux, said Monday September 28 on franceinfo to have “difficulty” at “understand” the new anti-Covid restrictions that come into force Monday in 11 metropolises “because of their severity” and “of their brutality”. Closure of bars at 10 p.m., public gatherings limited to 10 people, partial closure of swimming pools and gymnasiums are some of these new measures that Toulouse, Paris and its inner suburbs, Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon and Lille will have to apply.

franceinfo: Do ​​you understand these new restrictions?

Pierre Hurmic: It is difficult to understand them because of their severity. I even want to say of their brutality. We learned them suddenly without any prior consultation, neither with local elected officials nor with professionals. It is especially the professionals who are extremely worried and who have been surprised. Even if we are not on the same regime as Marseille because the situation is much less serious in Bordeaux than in Marseille, it is still a blow for this sector which is having difficulty understanding.

Was there no consultation?

The préfet consulted us, but she had very, very little room for maneuver. It was mainly on the closing hours of the bars. It was or 10 p.m. or less than 10 p.m. Naturally, in the consultation, we said that it was a minimum and a maximum. So it was an extremely limited consultation.

It is a very Jacobin management of the file. So you can tell me that health security depends on the prerogatives of the sovereign power of the State. Certainly, but that does not prevent him from working with the locals. Pierre Hurmic, EELV mayor of Bordeauxto franceinfo

Especially since many find it difficult to understand, I admit that I am part of it, the fact that until 10 p.m., it is still controlled, that is to say that there is a framework. That cafeteria restaurateurs who do not play the game be sanctioned, it is normal. There were some here in Gironde, which were sanctioned. A good ten, I think it is better for young people to be in cafes where it is supervised rather than to end the evening in apartments, or even studios. The effectiveness of the measure deserved to be explained, discussed, but that was not the case at all.

Will the municipal police in your city sanction places that do not play the game?

The municipal police will continue to do the job as they did. We are in a state of law and the municipal police will continue to enforce instructions, even if these instructions, we reserve the right to discuss them. It would be more clever on our part to ask, as in Marseilles, that after eight days, there be an assessment of the effectiveness of the measures. The Minister of Health gave in during his visit to Marseille, on this point. I think that in cities like Bordeaux too, after eight days, there could be a point that will be made on this efficiency. That seems to me to be the minimum that we are entitled to expect from the state.