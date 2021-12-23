The Council of Ministers has passed the rules that will be in force during the holidays. Here’s what changes

Safe New Year. The Council of Ministers has approved the new decree that will regulate the last days of 2021 and the first of 2022.

third dose – Reduced the minimum period between the second and third dose to 4 months.

green pass – Its validity, from February 1st, will be reduced to 6 months

In bars only if … – Until January 31 to have a coffee at the bar you will need the Super Green Pass, the one issued to those who have taken the third dose or are cured of Covid. A ban on food and drink in the cinema or theater and for indoor sporting events has been instituted.

masks – They become mandatory outdoors even in the white zone regions. The Ffp2 mask will be mandatory to enter cinemas, theaters, stadiums and means of transport (trains, planes, ships, buses, subways).

No parties – Parties and events that lead to outdoor gatherings are prohibited until January 31st. To enter the disco and public places where events and parties take place, from December 28th to January 31st you will need the reinforced Green Pass. Those who have not taken the third dose will have to undergo a tampon.

from abroad – Entry into Italy is possible only after taking a swab, even if vaccinated.

December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 19:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#anti #Covid #decree #outdoor #masks #green #pass #news