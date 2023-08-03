Home page World

The miracle pill against cancer called “AOH1996” destroys over 70 types of cancer. The drug could revolutionize cancer therapy with its new approach.

Los Angeles – A new drug against cancer shows promising effects: According to the study, the miracle pill with the cryptic name “AOH1996” destroyed over 70 types of cancer. Researchers at the City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research organizations in the US, have released their latest Results yesterday Tuesday (August 1st).

The success of the pill in this early phase of the study can be seen as a breakthrough in cancer therapy. The drug has been in development for 20 years and during treatment it attacks a protein that was previously out of the question for targeted cancer therapy using known methods – this route was found to be “too difficult”, according to the researchers.

A cancer cell dividing: This process can be disrupted by new treatments. (Iconic image) © picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb

Study shows: Anti-cancer pill acts “like a snowstorm” on all cancer cells

The protein in question is a so-called “Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA)”, a ring clamp protein that wraps itself around the DNA during cell reproduction. This is exactly what happens when degenerate cells, i.e. cancer cells and their tumors, grow and multiply. In degenerated cells, however, the PCNA is present in a modified variant. And the researchers took advantage of this difference.

As with most cancer therapies, the difficulty of treatment is that the individual cancer cells themselves can mutate and eventually become resistant, according to Linda Malkas, professor of molecular oncology at City of Hope. However, the PCNA is “like a large airport terminal that contains multiple gates. (…) Our anti-cancer pill is like a blizzard that closes a major airline hub and disrupts all flights — for planes carrying cancer cells,” said Malkas, the study’s lead author.

In order to detect cancer and its tumors in good time, there are special examinations for early detection for the various types of cancer. The following numbers show why they are so important:

sick worldwide 19.3 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer each year. Experts estimate that the annual number of new cases will increase to 30 million by 2040.

19.3 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer each year. Experts estimate that the annual number of new cases will increase to 30 million by 2040. In Germany more than four million are living with or have survived cancer. 500,000 people are diagnosed with cancer here every year. 65 percent of them are still alive after five years, but that does not mean that they are cured.

more than four million are living with or have survived cancer. 500,000 people are diagnosed with cancer here every year. 65 percent of them are still alive after five years, but that does not mean that they are cured. In men Lung cancer causes the most common cancer deaths in Germany at 24.4 percent, followed by prostate cancer at 11.3 percent and colon cancer at 11.2 percent.

Lung cancer causes the most common cancer deaths in Germany at 24.4 percent, followed by prostate cancer at 11.3 percent and colon cancer at 11.2 percent. In women In Germany, malignant breast tumors cause the most common cancer deaths at 17.4 percent, followed by lung cancer at 15.3 percent and colon cancer at 11.7 percent.

Promising Study: Anti-Cancer Pill Destroys Cancer Cells ‘Without Being Toxic’

The cancerous variant of PCNA is crucial for the replication and repair of all expanding tumors. So far, according to the study results, the anti-cancer pill “can suppress tumor growth as a single therapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without having a toxic effect”. The researchers found that the anti-cancer pill “AOH1996” selectively kills cancer cells by interrupting the normal cycle of cell reproduction.

This drug “is a substance that tries to attack at a new point to stop this uncontrolled growth of cancer cells,” explains general practitioner Christoph Specht RTL. In cancer, a protein wraps itself around the genes of degenerated cells, which then multiply uncontrollably. The hope is now to be able to prevent precisely this protein from wrapping around the cells with the help of the new drug.

Research breakthrough: New anti-cancer pill ‘appears to destroy almost all tumours’

The fact that the researchers are not only seeing initial successes in the test tube, but also with animal cells is “an important step towards the development of a pill against cancer,” Specht continues. “The pill appears to destroy almost all tumors.” The drug is currently in a Phase 1 human clinical trial at City of Hope. In preclinical research, it has been shown to be effective for a total of more than 70 cancer cell lines in the treatment of breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancer.

A research team from Wageningen University is also pursuing an approach designed to disrupt the development of cancer cells. They found that some types of fungi are able to prevent cell mutations that resemble cancer. They recently published their study results in the journal Microbology and Molecular Biology Reviews. (n / A)