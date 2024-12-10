Shortly before the FC Bayern footballers arrive in the arena for home games, they hear a relic from a distant episode in the club’s history. Season 1992/1993, Bayern had previously finished in tenth place in the Bundesliga final table, this time they were supposed to finish second behind Werder Bremen and thus not be German champions for the third time in a row, when manager Uli Hoeneß decided that his club needed a new anthem. He commissioned the producer Harald Reitinger and the singer Andrew White, and the CD came onto the market in spring 1993. The title was quite daring at the time: “Forever Number One”.