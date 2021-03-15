Was Donald Trump’s New York mansion given a clearly too high value? In any case, the ex-president is again being targeted by US prosecutors.

Munich – You’d think Donald Trump was familiar with finances. It is all the more astonishing that the ex-President of the United States is once again the main part of prosecutors’ investigations. The value of his villa “Seven Springs” is said to have been incorrectly stated. That reports that Wall Street Journal. Accordingly, the area including the building was listed on US tax lists with 19 million US dollars.

Trump is said to have given it to $ 291 million in 2012. That makes a difference of $ 272 million. The value is relevant for Trump’s mandatory tax levies. The 74-year-old bought the property in 1995 for $ 7.5 million. New York prosecutors are said to have sent summons to officials who were or are connected to “Seven Springs” as early as December 2020.

At later times, such as during the presidency, the value was given significantly lower at 25 to 50 million dollars. Still too high compared to the tax lists.

Donald Trump: A property should become a luxury resort

The property is approximately 3,600 square feet and is located in Westchester County. Trump has been trying for a long time to turn the property into a luxury resort – without success. The investigation into the facility is said to be part of a comprehensive criminal investigation against Trump. This should also include the financial transactions of real estate. Among other things, the Trump Tower in New York in Manhattan.

Media reports that District Attorney Cyrus Vance had extended the investigation into Trump’s business to “Seven Springs” were already available in January. Last evaluated that Wall Street Journal also the recording of a telephone conversation with Trump, on which the latter is said to have tried to influence the chief investigator from Georgia in his favor. “Something bad” happened. The local public prosecutor’s office has also started an investigation. So it won’t be any quieter around the 45th President of the United States. (ta)

