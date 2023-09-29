Video games where the best franchises of the Shounen Jump Collaborating has been a constant since what was seen on Nintendo DS, and that tradition has expanded to our region as anime becomes more popular in the world. That brings us to the ultimate disaster called Jump Forcebut it seems that it will not be the last attempt for these ambitious crossovers between quite beloved characters.

The project name is Jum Assemble, a 5v5 MOBA with legendary characters from the most famous manga and anime series Japan. There is a lineup of 25 playable characters at launch, where we find Goku, Luffy, Narutoamong others from newer franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen Or until Kimetsu No yaiba.

Here’s a look at the closed beta:

It is worth mentioning that a beta version has already been released in certain selected countries, and it has only done so through the Google Play Store, so the owners of a iPhone They will have to wait some time to try it. The official and complete launch of the game still does not have any type of confirmation in terms of dates, since it has entered this feedback period.

If the game does well, it will likely compete with others MOBA of franchises known as Pokémon Unite.

Via: One eSports

Editor’s note: They would have been better off releasing a game in the form of the Jump series, but not something disastrous like the previous release. I don’t think it’s going to do so well in the MOBA field, but I guess they’ll have to try.