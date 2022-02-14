In addition to the series amazontoday a new project of The Lord of the rings. This time it is an animated film that will be called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and here you can know its first details.

According to information from Variety, The War of the Rohirrim will be set two centuries before the events of The Hobbit and tell the story of helm hammerhandthe King of Rohanas well as the creation of Helm’s Deepthe strength that we saw in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Kenji Kamiyama, who worked in Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, will be the project manager Joseph Chou as a producer. In charge of the animation we have the anime studio Sola Entertainmentwho have been working on the film since June 2021.

Those are all the details we have for now, and you’d better be patient as The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is planned to be released until April 2024. In the meantime, remember that you can already enjoy the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the next live-action series of AmazonStudios.

Publisher’s note: I love that this franchise is finally making a comeback after all these years away. The original trilogy is a true masterpiece, and I hope that all of these future projects can honor this incredible saga.

Via: Variety