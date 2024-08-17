The manga and anime of Ranma ½ has been with us for so many years that it doesn’t sound strange at all that a couple of scientists decided to draw inspiration from the series to name a new animal species. That’s what came to light recently in Japan, and specifically, at the Nagoya Port Public Aquarium.

A pair of researchers, Dr. Keiichi Kakui and master’s student Yoshinobu Matsushima, are behind this initiative.

The species in question has the name of Apseudes ranma and it is a crustacean, meaning it is related to crabs, lobsters and even land woodlice.

The idea of ​​this pair of scientists to name it this way is that its reproductive organs are both male and female. In other words, it is a hermaphrodite creature, so Kakui and Matsushima decided to name it after the protagonist of the series.

Fountain: Studio Deen.

Those who have read Rumiko Takahashi’s manga or seen the anime know that Ranma Saotome, due to a curse he suffers, can turn into a woman if he is bathed in cold water. But when he is exposed to warm water he turns back into a man.

It’s not exactly a biological hermaphrodite — its sex change is more reminiscent of some fish — but the idea of ​​it being either male or female inspired this pair of scientists.

It is not known at this time if Rumiko Takahashi is aware that the character and associated series are the basis for the newly discovered name. Apseudes ranmaBut it is not the first species to receive a name inspired by his work.

The opilion Taito Kakera It has its name based on the series of Inuyashawhile the butterfly Cigaritis syama Lamuae takes his from Lum de Urusei Yatsura.

Fountain: Twitter.

This new species of crustacean appears at the time when the anime Ranma ½ will have its remake by the MAPPA studio, which unfortunately suffered a leak a few weeks ago.

