A few months ago some small LEGO sets from the franchise went on sale. Animal Crossingwhich although fans liked, still lacked characters that are necessary in the video game installments that we know until the newest of Nintendo SwitchWith this in mind, new sets have been announced today for those looking to add more neighbors to their respective collections.

Here are the names of the sets and their release dates:

– LEGO Animal Crossing – Light Blue

Price: $9.99 USD

Parts: 78

Dimensions: 6 cm high, 12 cm wide, 9 cm deep (2.5″ x 5″ x 3.5″)

Date: January 1, 2025

– LEGO Animal Crossing – Gandulio’s Store

Price: $29.99 USD

Parts: 263

Dimensions: Car and trailer 8cm high, 19cm long, 6cm wide (3″ x 7.5″ x 2.5″)

Date: January 1, 2025

– LEGO Animal Crossing – Handy Sisters Shop

Price: $39.99 USD

Parts: 322

Dimensions: 14 cm high, 27 cm wide, 14 cm deep (5.5″ x 10.5″ x 5.5″)

Date: January 1, 2025

Remember that there are already other sets of LEGO available in relation to the franchise. In addition, the following have just been announced: Mario Kart also.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: Except I don’t collect LEGO, otherwise by now I would be in debt with the pre-sale of these new collectibles.