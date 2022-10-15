Alessia Pifferi, the mother of the child who died of starvation in Milan, requested a photo of her daughter to keep in prison

A new prison request arrived from Alessia Pifferithe mother of the child who died of starvation in Milan.

The inmate has requested a photo of little Diana, he wants to keep her in the cell. The questions everyone asks are three. Because if there were no photos in her house or her social profiles of the child, now she asks for one? Do you want a photo of Diana because she became aware of what she did to her? Or is she trying to earn another social label?

Alessia Pifferi knows how much media fury there is towards his person. Both in and out of the prison. A few days ago, while she was going to the nun, in that one time she climbed the stairs alone, away from isolation, the other inmatesthey grabbed by the hair and beaten.

Her attorney continues to assert, on various TV shows, that she is still being assisted it does not realize the gravity of the facts and what it risks. She revealed to her that when she left Diana alone in the house for six days, she didn’t think she might die. But during the moments of her arrest, she told the police she had said: “I knew it could end like this.”

Alessia Pifferi is alone, everyone has abandoned her. Leffe’s family and partner. Just to be with the man, she had decided not to take Diana with her and blames him today in his letters. She speaks of a love made of ups and downs, of a man who did not want the child to sleep in her own room, a man she understood, since it wasn’t the biological dad.

Inside her house, on the walls, there was no photo of Diana. Yet today she expresses the desire to have an image of her in prison. The mother of the child who died of starvation is well aware of what she risks: thelife sentence.

Investigators are awaiting the results of traces of milk, to understand if the woman’s gesture was premeditated or not. The suspicion, born of the fact that no one in the building has heard crying the baby for six days, is that Alessia Pifferi can have her sedated with the anxiolytic found in a bottle in the kitchen and belonging to one of the men she had frequented. If she is like that, she will be accused of too premeditation.