New discoveries after the identification of the body found in Novellara: it belongs to Saman Abbas. Found a fracture of the hyoid bone

It is now certain that the body found near the old farmhouse in Novellara belongs to Saman Abbas. It was possible to identify the missing 18-year-old Pakistani woman, thanks to an anomaly in her teeth.

During the medical tests, however, another important detail emerged, which will be investigated in the coming days and which could aggravate the position of all the accused.

One has been identified fracture of the hyoid bone, very hard to break in an 18 year old girl. Tests will determine whether the fracture has occurred before or after death.

If it is established that the hyoid bone was broken before death, it will mean that Saman Abbas died from strangulation and that someone could have helped him uncle Danish. The first suspicion falls on the two cousins, Ikram Lyaz And Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaqwho may have held her down while the poor girl struggled to free herself.

The investigators have also opened another investigation file, to try to find out if there are other people involved, outside the Abbas family. They will be analysed garments of Saman, with the aim of finding biological traces about uncle Danish and anyone else involved in the crime.

Saman Abbas just wanted to be free

The story of Saman Abbas has shocked Italy. An 18-year-old girl who didn’t want to accept the pre-defined wedding from her family and that she had fallen in love with another boy, also of Pakistani origins.

A girl who tried to take her freedom by turning against her family. That same family that felt dishonored and decided to punish her.

The prosecution believes the plan was the work of his parents, Shabbar and Naziawho would have handed it over to uncle Danish, the material executor.

Danish and the two cousins ​​find themselves in prison in Italy, arrested outside the country after a brief escape. Shabbar is in prison in Pakistan and is now awaiting sentencing for theextradition.

Finally, the mother Nazia, the one who made her go home with the promise that she would help her, is still a fugitive.