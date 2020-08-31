New plans of live fiber

Reliance JioFiber is good news for users. The company has come up with four new plans for its users. These plans are Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. With the launch of new plans, the company has announced an unconditional 30-day free trial offer for all new users. So let’s know in detail what benefits are being given in the new plans of Jio Fiber.Unlimited data is being offered at 30Mbps speed in Jio Fiber’s Rs 399 plan. Subscribers to the plan can take advantage of unlimited voice calling. If you talk about a plan of Rs 699, then you are being given really unlimited data at a speed of 100Mbps. In this plan also you will get the benefit of unlimited voice calling.

Rs 999 and Rs 1499 plan

Jio Fiber’s Rs 999 plan offers internet speed of 150Mbps. Unlimited voice calling benefit is also being given in the plan. Subscribers of the plan are being subscribed to 11 OTT apps worth Rs 1 thousand. On the other hand, if you plan for Jio Fiber’s Rs 1499 plan, you will get 300Mbps speed and unlimited data in it. In this plan with unlimited voice calling, 12 OTT apps worth Rs 1500 are available.

30 day free trial

Jio Fiber is also offering an unconditional 30-day free trial to its new users. In it, unlimited internet data is being given at a speed of 150Mbps. Access to 10 OTT apps with 4K set top boxes is being provided in the plan at no charge. In the plan, users are being given free voice calling. The special feature of the 30 day free trial scheme is that users can return it if they do not like it.

The company is offering a 30-day free trial to new Jio Fiber customers who have made connections and plan activates since 1 September. Along with this, the company is upgrading its existing users to offer the benefits of the new tariff plan. Not only this, between 15 to 31 August, users joining Jio Fiber will also get 30 days free trial benefit in the form of My Jio voucher.