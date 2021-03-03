New Amsterdam It has become the most talked about medical series of the moment after its premiere on Netflix. In its two seasons, users of the platform learned of surprising cases led by the passionate Dr. Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold.

The character quickly gained the affection of viewers thanks to how much he is involved in his work and with patients. If necessary, he is able to circumvent certain rules and bypass the bureaucracy to dedicate himself to what really matters: helping people.

What many do not know is that the series is inspired by the life and work of Dr. Eric Manheimer, who was in charge of the real New Amsterdam for 15 years: the Bellevue Hospital. In fact, his memoirs in the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital were the basis of the show.

In the writing, Manheimer reveals his experiences with Rikers Island prisoners, illegal immigrants and even great Wall Street moguls. A work that encouraged the writers and the show’s creator, David Schulner, to bring the true story to the small screen.

New Amsterdam – official synopsis

New Amsterdam Hospital is in a bad financial situation and its reputation is not the best. This will change with the arrival of Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director who sets out to break through red tape and provide exceptional patient care.

He does not take “no” for an answer and will show that he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the hospital, the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients and accepting under the same roof both inmates and the President of U.S.