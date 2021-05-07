New Amsterdam It has become one of the most talked about medical series in Peru after its premiere on Netflix. In its two seasons, the users of the platform learned about the surprising cases led by the passionate Dr. Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold.

With its season 3 currently airing on NBC, the network released the trailer for its long-awaited episode 11.

New Amsterdam 3 Chapter 11 Trailer

What will happen in New Amsterdam 3×11?

In Chapter 10, aired last Tuesday, May 4, viewers saw how Max and Helen Sharpe were about to take a next step in their relationship, but sadly, for the moment, they have remained only as friends.

On the other hand, we saw the first kiss between Dr. Lauren Bloom and Leyla, who openly share the feelings they have.

As well, we will see Dr. Max implement important changes in the sustainability practices of hospitals. Undoubtedly, the trailer for New Amsterdam season 3 chapter 11 tells us how new relationships and attitudes could bring negative consequences to the plot.

New Amsterdam season 3 episode 11 release date

Chapter 11 of the NBC medical series, titled Pressure Drop, It will air on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 pm US time.

What is New Amsterdam about?

With the hospital in bad shape and its reputation at risk, everything will change with the arrival of Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director who sets out to break through bureaucracy and provide exceptional patient care.