Expectations for the third season New Amsterdam, the series that is all the rage on Netflix, grow and become one of the points of interest for those who are up to date with the development of this fiction about doctors created by David Schulner.

With the new chapters available in the United States, the revelations begin to appear.

One of the recent data is that a special situation that the actor went through Tyler labine -the Dr Iggy Frome in the series- will be incorporated into the chapters to come.

Actor Tyler Labine plays Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam.

In fiction, the Dr. Iggy He is very courteous and professional to each of his patients. Another defining characteristic is that it must face serious personal problems like his obsession with saving orphaned children and a eating disorder which leads him to consume huge amounts of junk food.

In an interview that Labine gave to New York Post and what replied the Mag site of El Comercio de Peru, the actor said that like his character, he suffered a eating disorder and aware of the problem, he spoke with showrunners from “New Amsterdam” to address it properly.

“Those stories are all true and they are all from my life,” he said in that interview.

Tyler Labine participated in the creation of his character.

“As a person who has struggled with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia all my life I felt a little irresponsible, at some point, having Iggy suffering from this. So I wrote to David schulner and I said: I don’t think we should play with something that is so serious for a lot of people unless we really tackle everything, “added the actor.

“I also spoke with David foster, one of our scriptwriters, who is a doctor and said to me: ‘What is the story you would like to tell? It’s interesting for us, ‘”he added.

Tyler Labine’s Creative Contributions

From these talks, the creators of New Amsterdam they allowed Tyler labine make some decisions about the development of the history.

New Amsterdam is one of the most chosen series of this first section of 2021.

“In a two-hour talk with the writer and the executive producer, Shaun cassidyWe basically decided that we were going to represent eating disorders in men. So it was very clear to me what the approach was going to be for Iggy”.

The third season of New Amsterdam

The new episodes of New Amsterdam can be seen from March 2 in the United States through the NBC network. But it is not yet known when it can be seen on Netflix or another streaming platform, such as Amazon Prime.

What will it be about? The Brand site anticipates that the episodes will be focused on the hard task of the hospital in times of pandemic .

Dr. Max Goodwin is the director of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

“One of our characters contracts COVID-19 at the beginning of the season. In real life, we have all met people close to us affected by this virus, so we knew that our characters had to go through the same thing,” he said Schulner to TVLine.

Another turning point has to do with the locations: “70% of our scenes were in real locations.

“Our sets were in hospitals. When it became clear that we were no longer going to be able to shoot in these venues, we had to build a complete hospital and that has been one of the reasons we started recording much later,” the showrunner completed.

