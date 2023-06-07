New Amsterdam 5: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Wednesday 7 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the first episode of New Amsterdam 5 will be broadcast, the fifth and final season of the TV series on the oldest public hospital in America, between stories of love and stories full of humanity. After four seasons full of emotions – where we saw the charming medical director of the New York hospital bend over backwards to find funds with which to treat poor hopeless cases – in the coming weeks we will see the epilogue of Goodwin’s personal drama, widowed with a little girl small and then left by the new love on the eve of the wedding, and of the many characters that will animate the last episodes of the successful series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Max handles Sharpe’s abandonment painfully and with difficulty, because he can’t find a logical explanation. Meanwhile, Lauren Bloom continues to ask her friends for hospitality because she prefers not to sleep in her own house where Leyla lives, waiting for her definitive residence permit. Once the patience of his friends has run out, he finally decides to talk to Leyla and discovers that she has a new girlfriend. The emergency room is invaded by many people attacked and injured during a march in which they demonstrated for the recognition of their rights as sex workers. Brantley tries to convince Max to accept the sponsorship of a famous company: Max, initially against it, then finds a way to take advantage of it. Iggy is dealing with a new client, an autistic boy with an anxious and protective mother. Bradley, a boy with lymphoma, makes a last wish.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first installment of New Amsterdam 5, but what is the full cast of the tv series aired on Channel 5? The cast all return: Max Goodwin plays lead Ryan Eggold; Janet Montgomery is Dr. Lauren Bloom; Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome; Mike Doyle is Dr. Frome’s husband Martin; Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds; Alejandro Hernandez is Casey Acosta; Sandra Mae Frank is Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

“I can’t believe it’s been five seasons already, and this is the last,” said Ryan Eggold who plays Max Goodwin -. I am deeply excited to close the series and bring this incredible story to a close. You don’t always have this opportunity… it will be an exciting last chapter. Thanks for this amazing trip. I will miss all those who accompanied me on this long journey”. Writer David Schulner explains that the fifth season will end where it all began: “I think it’s important to return to the energy of the first season … all the stories that have excited viewers will find a worthy conclusion.”