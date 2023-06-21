New Amsterdam 5 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode, 21 June

This evening, Wednesday 21 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, New Amsterdam 5 is broadcast, the fifth and final season of the TV series on the oldest public hospital in America, between love stories and stories full of humanity. After four seasons full of emotions – where we saw the charming medical director of the New York hospital bend over backwards to find funds with which to treat poor hopeless cases – in the coming weeks we will see the epilogue of Goodwin’s personal drama, widowed with a little girl small and then left by the new love on the eve of the wedding, and of the many characters that will animate the last episodes of the successful series. Where to see New Amsterdam 5 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fifth and final season will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 5, starting from Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 21.45.

New Amsterdam 5 live stream

All episodes can be seen and reviewed in streaming on the platform Mediaset Infinity. The final season of New Amsterdam will also stream on Netflix, but fans will have to wait between 2024 and 2025.

How many bets

We have seen where to see New Amsterdam 5 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In all, 13 episodes will be aired. It will therefore be the shortest of the five seasons. The first episode will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Wednesday 7 June 2023; the last Wednesday 30 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):