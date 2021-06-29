New Amsterdam 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021, on Canale 5 at 9.50 pm on Canale 5 the fifth and final episode of the third (3) season of New Amsterdam, the medical drama starring the doctor Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, Bellevue Hospital in New York and the coronavirus. But let’s see together all the information in detail on the fifth episode.

Plot

Max is harshly criticized by Gwen and Calvin, Georgia’s parents or her in-laws and little Luna’s grandparents, during an interview in the presence of their respective lawyers. Max is visibly shaken by the confrontation, so much so that he questions his suitability as a father. In the hospital, a thousand doses of vaccine risk being lost due to a malfunction of the refrigerator and Max tries the system to use them before they expire, also resorting to Todd’s help to convince the “undecided of the vaccine”. Doctor Sharpe tries everything to be close to Mina in choosing the college but the girl does not tolerate his meddling. The learned Reynolds understands that his relationship with Dr. Lyn Malvo cannot have a future.

In the fifth episode of New Amsterdam 3, according to the previews on the plot, Floyd begins a relationship with Lyn, with all the stakes imposed by hiding. In hospital he is called for an emergency and assists the new head of surgery, who at the end of the operation offers him the position of vice-primary. But the surprises don’t stop there. Iggy, her husband Martin and the kids have been traveling in an RV for weeks, but reality is calling and not everyone is ready to resume their pre-pandemic life. After leaving Helen a message full of promises, Max loses his wedding ring and this throws him into despair, so much so that when Helen returns from London a day early, the welcome is not the best.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth and final episode (three episodes) of New Amsterdam 3, but what is the cast of the TV series? In the role of Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin, the new medical director of the New Amsterdam Medical Center in New York, the oldest public health institution in the United States, we find Ryan Eggold. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, head of the emergency room, while Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe, head of the oncology department. Jocko Sims lends his face to Dr. Floyd Reynolds, cardiovascular surgeon who heads the heart surgery department. Tyler Labine brings on stage Ignatius “Iggy” Frome, psychiatrist in charge of the Psychology department.

Frances Turner appears as Dr. Lyn Malvo, the hospital’s new chief of obstetrics, in a recurring role for the third season. Malvo is linked by a complex relationship with Dr. Reynolds (Jocko Sims). The cast of New Amsterdam 3 should also include Ana Villafañe as Dr. Valentina Castro, Zabryna Guevara as Dora, and Alejandro Hernandez as nurse Casey Acosta. Finally confirmed the participation of Nadia Affolter (Jack Ryan) in the recurring part of Mina.