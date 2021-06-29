New Amsterdam 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode

Tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021, on Canale 5 at 9.30 pm on Canale 5 the fifth episode of the third (3) season of New Amsterdam will be broadcast, the medical drama starring the doctor Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, Bellevue Hospital in New York and the coronavirus. Thanks to the fervent mind of showrunner David Schulner, the last episode of the second season – Pandemic – never aired due to the global health crisis, had incredibly prophesied what was about to happen. Where to see the fifth episode of New Amsterdam 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The fifth episode of the third season of the TV series, as mentioned, airs free – for free – on Canale 5 this evening, Tuesday 29 June 2021, at 9.30 pm. Three episodes are broadcast for each episode.

New Amsterdam 3 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on MediasetPlay it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function.

Episodes and duration

We have seen where to see New Amsterdam 3 on TV and live streaming, but what are the 14 episodes scheduled. Here are the original titles:

The New Normal Essential Workers Safe Enough This is All I Need Blood, Sweat & Tears Why Not Yesterday The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer Catch Disconnected Radical Pressure Drop Things Fall Apart Fight Time Death Begins in Radiology

But how long (duration) does each episode of New Amsterdam 3 last? The broadcast on Canale 5 is scheduled from 21.30 to 00.15. The expected duration (including advertising) is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.