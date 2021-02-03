In Western Siberia, tests of the Russian amphibious tank “Sprut-SDM1” will take place, reports RIA News with reference to Bekkhan Ozdoev, Industrial Director of the Armaments Cluster of the Rostec State Corporation.

At the end of last year, the Sprut successfully overcame water obstacles in the Black Sea and sailed across the sea in light waves. The car was also tested in the middle zone of the Russian Federation at an air temperature of over 35 degrees.

Ozdoev added that then the tank will be tested for airmobility to confirm the possibility of airborne landing of the Sprut from Il-76MD military transport aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that the airborne amphibious tank “Sprut-SDM1” will be adopted by the Airborne Forces in 2023, and all tests will be completed in 2022.

The tank is equivalent in power to the main battle tanks due to the new weapons control system.