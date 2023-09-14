The collectors of amiibo can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as Nintendo has finally officially confirmed the amiibo of sora. Revealed during NintendoDirect from today, sora of Kingdom Hearts will have its own amiibo next year. This marks the conclusion of the series of amiibo of Super Smash Bros.10 years after it began with the launch of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS in 2014.

Due to the connection of sora with disneymany collectors of amiibo They feared we would never see a amiibo of sorabut fortunately, fans of amiibo of Smash You will finally be able to complete your collection.

But, that is not the only news of amiibo which we got today. Zelda and Ganondorf of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They will arrive on November 3, while Noah and Mine of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive on January 19, 2024. The two characters of Zelda will be released separately, while Noah and Mine They will come together in a pack of 2.

In another place in the world of amiiboNintendo is also preparing to launch the amiibo of Splatoon 3which include idols Shiver Frye and Big Man. Those figures will arrive on November 17.

Via: Nintendo of America