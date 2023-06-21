On the occasion of Nintendo Direct of this afternoon, Nintendo announced new amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomavailable at Nintendo Switch (here our review).

It’s about the amiibo from Zelda and of Ganondorfwhich will see the light during thewinter 2023. We can admire them in preview in the images that we include below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: new Zelda amiibo And Ganondorf are scheduled for winter 2023. Many players are exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomand this journey can be made even more exciting by using certain amiibo to unlock in-game items, such as a special paragliding fabric, that will help Link in his adventure.

Source: Nintendo