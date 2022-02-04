In early 2021, the USPS proudly announced that they had found a successor to the ancient Grumman LLV, which had served as a post office box since 1987 and was therefore hopelessly outdated in terms of both safety and environmental friendliness. The choice for its successor fell on this Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) from Oshkosh Defense, which mainly specializes in building trucks for the military. A contract of no less than 11.3 billion dollars (9.85 billion euros) for a maximum of 165,000 vans.

28 liters per 100 km

At the presentation of the NGDV, it was announced that the vans could run on both petrol and an electric powertrain. It now appears that the USPS, which has often been discredited in recent years, makes no sense at all to buy the electric variant because it would be too expensive to purchase. However, the petrol variant is also no thrift wonder: with the air conditioning on, consumption would rise to 28 l/100 km, barely more economical than its predecessor.

In production until 2033

These figures come from an investigation by the US environmental agency EPA, which only completed its report after the USPS had already made a deposit of $480 million (418 million euros) with Oshkosh. In addition, the new mailboxes would be built over a 10-year period, leaving the last gas-guzzlers off the line until 2033, when most of the transportation industry should already be electrified under President Biden’s plan. Especially when it comes to government vehicles.

More environmentally friendly alternatives

Some Democratic MPs and the White House are now also calling for the purchase of these gasoline-powered mailboxes to be canceled and for a more environmentally friendly solution. Given the many accelerations and decelerations, a hybrid or electric powertrain would make more sense in most places. Hydrogen could also be a solution for the more remote places. But whether the conservative head of the USPS will heed that is another question.