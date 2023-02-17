The recent amendments announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, which included 15 new services and procedures, included the service of extending visit visas for relatives and friends.

The new amendments provided a service by which the visit visa of a relative or friend (one or more trips) is extended for a period of 30, 60 and 90 days in the accounts of individuals through the authority’s smart channels.

The updates also included the service of extending the visa for a period of 30 days and for one time for holders of 90-day visas, and not allowing the application for renewal of residency in the event that the validity of residency is more than 6 months, as well as providing services for canceling and amending visa data in the accounts of citizens of the Cooperation Council countries registered without identity. Emirati.

Developing the service system

The new updates announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the system of smart services come within the framework of the plan of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to develop the services system in line with developments, meet the needs of customers, and contribute to strengthening the ability of the Authority and the state to cross into the future. With steady steps and a clear vision that maintains the security of society and supports stability and economic growth.

The updates include 15 services and procedures related to the availability of a range of services in the establishments’ accounts with regard to the issuance of the family group of the tourist visa, treatment and patient accompaniment, whether it is a single trip or several trips for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

The updated package of services and procedures also includes exempting citizens of people of determination from the fingerprinting requirement when submitting applications for issuance, renewal and replacement of passports for them, and providing an exception service from Emirates ID procedures (fingerprints and ICAO) in individual accounts in the E-Channel, as well as stopping the collection of fees. The financial guarantee on the services of opening a manor sponsorship file, and the availability of a fee recovery service for this category in accordance with the applicable controls, fees and conditions, and the governance of profession modification within the service of amending the data of residency of twins, with the classification of professions related to some types of residency.

Among the new updates in the authority’s smart services system, is the addition of the reference number for identity requests to the financial receipt, in addition to stopping the delegates’ service, establishment fund services and all related features and verification mechanisms, adding a smart service fee of 100 dirhams in accordance with the approved controls and conditions, and providing the service for those staying outside. country for more than six months