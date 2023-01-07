A new drug has been approved in the United States that can slow Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA approved the drug Lecanemab on Friday, despite doubts about its safety and objections from doctors who say it is not sufficiently effective. But because there are hardly any other treatments available for Alzheimer’s, the drug could still offer patients hope.
#Alzheimers #drug #approved
Ukraine attacked other Russian positions
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 01/07/2023, 07:20 amFrom: Karolin Schäfer, Nadja Austel, and Nail AkkoyunSplitUkraine continues to inflict heavy losses on Russia. Heavy...
Leave a Reply