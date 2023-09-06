The Cruz Azul Football Club is working at a forced march before the closing of the summer transfer market that will come to an end on September 13, so they continue to search for a forward center not trained in Mexico and have joined the Bid together with Club de Fútbol Monterrey, for the services of the American attacker of Mexican origin, Brandon Vazquez.
So far, it is reported that the celestial board have probed various possibilities in recent weeks to reinforce their attack, but they have not been successful, so the most recent version is that they have set their sights on the attacker of the FC Cincinnati.
According to information from Fernando EsquivelLa Máquina has already launched the first offer for the scorer, however, it seems to be a rather complex management, since the club does not want to lose one of its jewels and top figures now that they are in important possibilities of fighting for the domestic championship of the MLS Cup, so the negotiations will not be easy.
Brandon Vazquez is living a great moment in the FC Cincinnati and does what it claims Joaquin Moreno of his referent as attacker. Therefore, it is an option that began to gain a lot of strength in the last few hours.
It should be mentioned that he is a player who has been wanted by several clubs in Mexico from Guadalajara at the beginning, as well as by Monterrey a few days ago, this derived from his conditions as a scorer that he has shown at the club and national team level.
In the current MLS season, the 24-year-old striker has five goals and two assists in 22 games played; furthermore, in the League Cup 2023 scored five times in the three games he played cincinnatisomething that has reawakened the desire of the Mexican clubs to reinforce their offense.
