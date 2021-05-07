Among so many rumors, leaks and speculations, it seems that now also a Battlefield 6 leak reveals trailer audio with which the game will be presented. The truth is that rumors about Battlefield 6 have been circulating a lot in recent weeks. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any official details on the shooter, but have only received a variety of minor leaks so far.

Battlefield is one of the most popular franchises in the industry. And contrary to the last two entries in the series, it seems that Battlefield 6 will return to the modern era, much to the enthusiasm of many of its fans. However, there have been a wide variety of leaks that could indicate some incredible things about the game if it is true. And the new Battlefield 6 leak has revealed the audio of the trailer that is about to come out.

Battlefield 6 screenshots would have been leaked

New alleged Battlefield 6 leak reveals trailer audio

The most Recent Battlefield 6 leak is unorthodoxas it is reportedly the audio of an upcoming reveal trailer. The clip is less than half a minute long and contains what one would expect from a shooter trailer. There’s some music, soldiers yelling orders, distant gunfire, and what sounds like a plane flying overhead. The most interesting part of the audio clip comes towards the end, when it sounds like a large building is collapsing.

Xbox internal analysis of the Last of Us Part 2 revealed

This would coincide with the various rumors about the improved Battlefield 6 destructibility features. Little else can be extracted from this Battlefield 6 leak from the audio clip, but if true, this would indicate that fans will receive news about the title very soon. Regardless of when the news hits, Battlefield 6 will undoubtedly be a massive release.