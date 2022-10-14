Cleveland The currently suspended NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is said to have sexually abused another woman in a previously unknown case. This emerges from a civil lawsuit filed in a court in Houston.

The US news agency AP reported on this on Thursday (local time). Accordingly, the now 27-year-old playmaker is said to have forced the woman to have oral sex after a massage in a hotel room in 2020.

Watson was playing with the Houston Texans at the time and joined the Cleveland Browns after last season, who gave him a five-year, $240 million contract despite known lawsuits from 24 women at the time. Texas courts waived criminal charges, and Watson settled out of court with 23 of the 24 women. The NFL suspended him for 11 games and also fined him more than five million dollars. Watson can therefore play for the Browns on December 4th at the earliest. Watson has always maintained his innocence. See also Inflation Prices are rising exceptionally sharply in Germany, with inflation peaking at almost 50 years

The new allegations would not affect Watson’s status for the time being, as NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Friday. “We will monitor developments in the newly filed lawsuit and any conduct warranting further investigation or possible additional sanctions will be addressed under the personal conduct guidelines,” it said. If allegations of a different nature surface or occurred after the suspension was imposed, the NFL could open an investigation.

#allegations #NFL #quarterback #Watson #sued #woman #abuse