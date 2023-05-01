FromLucas Maier close

The Ukraine war hits children the hardest. Russia may be forcing some of them into “Russification” camps. The Council of Europe sounds the alarm.

KIEV – Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of kidnapping children in the past. On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree. It lays down coercive methods intended to encourage Ukrainians in the occupied territories to accept Russian passports, like this Institute for the Study of War ISW reported.

Moscow also continues efforts to deport Ukrainian civilians to the Russian Federation. Children are primarily affected by this, as ISW is called. The Institute believes this could constitute a potential ethnic cleansing campaign.

Kidnapping of children: Russia is said to be planning large-scale deportation

In the Donetsk region, all pupils are to be deported to Russia at the end of the school year under a pretext. This is what the National Resistance Center of Ukraine wrote on Friday (April 28).

This is done in order to bring Ukrainians to Russia and further assimilate them and destroy the children’s Ukrainian identity. All of this is a sign of genocide in accordance with the norms of international law.

19,384 children were classified as “deported” to Russia in April 2023, as the Council of Europe recently said. A paper published following the spring plenary session also said that deported children in “camps are being subjected to a process of ‘Russification’.

Council of Europe raises alarm: Russia commits crimes against humanity

The Council of Europe concluded that the deportations to Russia “can be considered war crimes and crimes against humanity”. The Council of Europe also sees elements of genocide in the deportation of the Ukrainian children.

The Council of Europe report states that evidence of genocidal intentions by Russia is mounting. The International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant against the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova some time ago. According to the European Council, she plays a key role in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

According to the National Information Office of Ukraine, of the 19,384 Ukrainian children kidnapped by March 15, 2023, only 361 have returned so far. This emerges from the report of the Council of Europe.

Camps in Russia: Children are to be re-educated there

In 2023, Russia wants to send around 41,000 children to so-called recovery camps. There they are to be prepared for a “bright future in Russia”, as Maria Lvova-Belova is quoted in the Council of Europe report. “Promote true patriots of the fatherland in the shortest possible time”: This is how the authorities of the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine put it.

The evidence leaves no doubt as to the existence of a deliberate state policy of forcible transfers and deportations of civilians, including children, carried out under the direct orders of President Vladimir Putin.

The children should also be trained in weapons in the camps. In total, Russia is currently operating 43 such re-education camps, according to a report by the Yale School of Public Health Humanitarian Research Lab shows. There are also said to be other camps in Belarus. (Lucas Maier)

