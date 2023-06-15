Nfter the fatal shot on the set of the western “Rust”, the prosecutor in the US state of New Mexico is bringing new allegations against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed into play. According to witnesses, the employee consumed copious amounts of alcohol and marijuana after work and was believed to have been hung over while she was handling guns on set, prosecutors say in court documents. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, spoke of damage to his reputation on Wednesday (local time).

The public prosecutor’s office is looking for a “scapegoat,” said a statement from Bowles that was available to the German Press Agency. The prosecution has made so many mistakes and the case is legally so weak that the prosecutor’s office is now resorting to character assassination tactics.

During the shooting of the western “Rust” in October 2021 on a film ranch in Santa Fe, Alec Baldwin – leading actor and also producer – had used a gun during a rehearsal for a scene when a shot was fired. Camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot. Gutierrez-Reed served as on-set weapons master for guns and security. To this day it is unclear how the live ammunition got to the shooting location. There was a real bullet in the Colt.

In January, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both denied any guilt. In April, the ongoing criminal case against Baldwin was dropped. The case raises too many questions, the special investigators admitted. Further investigations and forensic analyzes are required. The actor could be prosecuted again at a later date, it said.

Gutierrez-Reed, meanwhile, remains in court. The next hearing is scheduled for early August.