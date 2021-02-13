Prime Minister Draghi and his 23 ministers were sworn in by the President on Saturday. Followers of Berlusconi and Salvini are now back in government.

ROME taz | Italy’s new government is in place. On Saturday Mario Draghi and his 23 ministers took the swearing-in ceremony with President Sergio Mattarella. With eight to 15 women are once again underrepresented at the cabinet table. With 15 politicians and eight “technicians”, the parties are more represented than expected.

Draghi had been given the difficult task by the president of forming a government “with a high profile” which, on the other hand, did not correspond to any of the usual “political formulas”, ie was not supposed to become a classic coalition government. And in fact he managed to get almost all parties represented in parliament – apart from the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia (FdI – Brothers of Italy) – on board without negotiating with the parties about the cabinet positions and the government program.

Nevertheless, the former President of the European Central Bank can now rely on the support of all previous governing parties, from the radical left list Liberi e Uguali (LeU – Free and Equals) to the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD) and the Movimento5Stelle (M5S – 5- Star movement) to Matteo Renzi’s smaller center party Italia Viva (IV), which had overthrown Draghi’s predecessor Giuseppe Conte.

But Italy’s right is now well represented in the government camp. There is not only Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI), but also the right-wing populist Lega, which under Matteo Salvini has so far mainly attracted attention with foreign and anti-European tones. However, Salvini made a surprising U-turn in the past few days and put aside the demand for immediate new elections in order to instead assure Draghi of his support with unfamiliar commitments to Europe.

The new Prime Minister succeeded in the difficult balancing act of filling key positions with experts he trusted, on the one hand, and at the same time satisfying the parties to some extent in the formation of the cabinet.

Four five-star ministers

“Technicians” are the interior minister Luciana Lamorgese, who had already belonged to the Conte cabinet, the justice minister Marta Cartabia, the former president of the constitutional court, and the finance minister Daniele Franco, previously director general of the central bank Banca d’Italia. The newly created Ministry for Ecological Transition is also headed by an expert in the form of the physicist Roberto Cingolani, as is the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, at the head of which Draghi is headed by the former head of the statistical office and current chairman of the “Alliance for Sustainable Development”, Enrico Giovannini, called. In this way, Draghi assigned experts to almost all of the ministries that will play a key role in the implementation of the € 209 billion reconstruction plan.

With the parties, on the other hand, the five stars are most strongly represented with four cabinet positions. Above all, they can be pleased that their leader, Luigi Di Maio, is keeping the Foreign Ministry. The participation of the M5S in government was open to the last in the face of fierce internal resistance against Draghi and against the right-wing parties. Only on Thursday did the grassroots activists give their approval in an online decision with 60 percent yes-votes.

The PD has three cabinet posts: In addition to the previous ministers for defense and culture, Andrea Orlando is also moving into the cabinet as labor minister, and its deputy chairman. The Lega also receives three ministries; there, however, it was not Salvini hardliners, but more moderate politicians such as the new Minister of Economics, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who came into play.

Forza Italia will also have three ministers in the future (south, regions, public administration), albeit without a portfolio. With just one post – family and equality – Renzis Italia Viva comes off worst, while the radical left LeU with the previous health minister Roberto Speranza also occupies the strategic department in the new government in the corona crisis.

The votes of confidence in the Senate and the House of Representatives, which begin on Wednesday, are only a matter of form in view of the extremely broad support for the Draghi cabinet: Even if dissenters from the ranks of the Five Star should refuse their approval, the government can reach 80 to 90 percent Yes votes count.