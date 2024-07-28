Via IGN’s YouTube channel, the developers of Survios have presented a new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursionthe new horror shooter for virtual reality headsets in development for PlayStation VR2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 3.
The video reveals the identity of the game’s protagonist, who is an old acquaintance for Alien fans. In fact, it is Zula Hendrickswho has previously appeared in several comics and novels of the franchise, such as Aliens: Defiance, Alien: Resistance and the novel adaptation of the video game Alien: Isolation. The footage also provides us with some new gameplay footage, showing Zula taking on the Xenomorphs using a variety of firearms, including a pistol, an assault rifle and a shotgun.
What is Alien: Rogue Incursion?
Unveiled in a trailer at Sony’s State of Play in May, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player action-horror game powered by Unreal Engine 5 that tells an all-new story. Players will explore a facility on the frozen planet Purdan that has been overrun by Xenomorphs.
From what’s been revealed so far, contrary to what we saw in today’s trailer, going all guns blazing won’t always be the best strategy, with players having to use resources and environments to their advantage if they want to survive their predators. Additionally, the Xenomorphs will have a refined artificial intelligence on their side, making their unpredictable tactics. As mentioned at the beginning, the game is currently in development for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3 and Steam VR, with a release scheduled for last months of 2024.
