Via IGN’s YouTube channel, the developers of Survios have presented a new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursionthe new horror shooter for virtual reality headsets in development for PlayStation VR2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 3.

The video reveals the identity of the game’s protagonist, who is an old acquaintance for Alien fans. In fact, it is Zula Hendrickswho has previously appeared in several comics and novels of the franchise, such as Aliens: Defiance, Alien: Resistance and the novel adaptation of the video game Alien: Isolation. The footage also provides us with some new gameplay footage, showing Zula taking on the Xenomorphs using a variety of firearms, including a pistol, an assault rifle and a shotgun.