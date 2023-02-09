The future range of Alfa Romeo it could also include a new generation of Giulietta. The model of the Arese car manufacturer, highly appreciated by customers, went out of production at the end of 2020 but many regret a C-segment compact with those characteristics. At the moment there does not seem to be the margins to have a new version of that model, with the launch of Tonale which filled the void left in the Biscione offer, but some rumors have arrived from the United States that suggest a possible return of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

The Senior Vice President and Head of Alfa Romeo North America Larry Dominique opened a window for the return of this model, who spoke to the US press about the brand’s range expansion plans, citing a second model of the C segment who will support Tonale. This model will not be an SUV but should have characteristics more similar to a sedan. A very clear configuration that immediately brought to mind a reference to the Giulietta. Obviously nothing explicit but a car with these characteristics, within that segment could certainly draw on the recent (and past) history of the Stellantis brand, bringing a car that customers appreciated back on the road. It is unlikely that this car will be designed only for the American market, even if we want to strengthen Alfa Romeo’s leadership in the United States.

Therefore, between now and 2027, the Biscione range will include two C-segment cars, two D-segment cars and one E-segment car that will be offered on the American market. To these will also be added a limited edition sports car that could debut in a few weeks. To get a more complete picture, however, we will have to wait a little longer, with the main news regarding the future Alfa Romeo line-up which will already take shape in the course of 2023.