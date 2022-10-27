Alfa Romeo introduces a new restyling on the Giuliawhich has been on the market since February 2023. The major innovations are aesthetic, with the front for example adopting the luminous signature of the headlights similar to that of the Tonal SUV. Then inside the digital instrumentation debuts with 12.3 “screen, while the offer of engines does not change. The new version also debuts with the restyling Competition.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia restyling

On the front of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia stands out an unprecedented treatment of the front grilles, where the logo is positioned, and the lower ones for the two main air intakes, giving life to a contemporary reinterpretation of the famous and distinctive “Trilobo”.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Competition 2023

The front light clusters represent the main novelty of the front: from today, in fact, the “3 + 3” lights make their debut on both models, with new headlights Full-LED Adaptive Matrixthe luminous signature of the Tonale and, at the same time, recalls a renowned style of the Brand introduced by the iconic ones Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato and the concept Alfa Romeo Proteo.

The three modules provide daylight And dynamic direction indicator. In addition, the headlights introduce other interesting technologies aimed at driving safety, such as the “Adaptive Front Lighting System “which provides continuous adjustment of the dipped headlights according to speed and specific driving conditions, and the “Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology” which, in poor lighting conditions, automatically detects traffic from the front and / or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars. Finally device “Welcome and Goodbye” it is activated every time the driver closes or opens the car.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione seen from behind

The rear lights are also LED, with the new Giulia adopting optical groups with smoked glass and finish glossy black.

Alfa Romeo Giulia cockpit

On board, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia appears more technological than ever, thanks above all to the adoption of 100% digital instrumentation. The most important change is observed in the center of the instrument panel, characterized by the historical “telescope” design, where is the new 12.3 “TFT screen.

The cockpit of the new Giulia Competizione

In addition, the dashboard can be reconfigured through three layouts: Evolvedwhich represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future, enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining its 2 dials side.

Digital dashboard in Heritage configuration

Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of 2 dials. In the end Heritagewhich is inspired by the brand’s iconic models of the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the numbers reversed on the end of the speedometer.

Alfa Romeo Giulia infotainment

In terms of infotainment, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is equipped with an interface HMI (Human Machine Interface). In addition, the infotainment system guarantees content, functionality and the platform “Alfa Connect Services” which offers a wide range of useful services for safety and comfort and is designed to offer updates “Over The Air”.

For example, the function “My Remote” includes several services, including the ability to remotely control via smartphone / smartwatch some functions of your car (door opening / closing, lights flashing).

Digital instrumentation with 12.3 “central display

From today, the NFT technology (Non-Fungible-Token), which is based on the concept of “Blockchain card”, a classified and non-modifiable digital register on which the main information on the individual car is reported. Certification on the used market can be used as warranty good maintenance of the vehicle.

Alfa Romeo Giulia technical characteristics

From a technical point of view, the new Giulia confirms the sportiness characteristics typical of Alfa Romeo. For example, the dynamic behavior is supported by the widespread use of ultralight materialssuch as the aluminum used for example for the base of the engines and the carbonused for the drive shaft.

All-wheel drive versions are equipped with the Q4 technology and active system of breakdown of the couple (active transfer box or ATC) which monitors grip conditions and driver requests in real time to always guarantee the best performance. The car is characterized by a 100% rear traction. Alfa Romeo’s Q4 system approaches the grip limit or as a function of a specific request from the driver closes the clutches present in the distribution system and transfers up to 50% of the engine torque to the front axle in less than 150ms.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione also 4 × 4 with Q4 technology

The Giulia can also be equipped with the mechanical self-locking differential Q2. For example on the set-up Rapid it is possible to integrate the Q2 mechanical self-locking rear differential, also available with the Q4 all-wheel drive rear-wheel drive only.

Alfa Romeo Giulia features trim

As for the set-up, the Giulia can count on the suspension architecture Alfa Link suspension. One is available in the front high wishbone suspension with double lower lever and semi-virtual steering axlewhich optimizes the filtering effect and allows quick steering.

At the rear, a solution was chosen multilink with four and a half arms (Alfa patent). Exclusive to the special series Competitionactive suspensions are available Alfa Active Suspension with electronically controlled dampingwhich adapt instant by instant to driving conditions and allow you to choose between a more performance-oriented or comfort-oriented behavior.

21 ″ new Giulia Competizione alloy wheels

In addition, the integrated electromechanical brake system (IBS) combines stability control with the braking system. The use of the system brake by wire in fact, it involves a considerable reduction of the components inside the engine compartment by replacing them with only one hardware the assembly consisting of a pump, brake booster and ESPensuring a reduction in the cantilever masses to the advantage of the car’s agility.

Alfa Romeo Giulia engines

The Alfa Romeo Giulia engine range includes the 2.2 rear-wheel drive 160 hp dieselthe 210 hp 2.2 diesel with Q4 all-wheel drive and the 2.0 rear-wheel drive 280 hp turbocharged petrolall combined with the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and fixed aluminum paddles on the steering wheel.

Alfa Romeo Giulia prices, fittings

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia arrives in dealership in the month of February 2023. The prices of the restyled Giulia probably start from 45.00 euros. The car is declined in the preparations Super, Sprint, Ti And Rapid.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 Competition Badge

To these is added the special launch series Competitionwhich is based on the Veloce setting and adds color Moon Light matt grayin contrast to the red of the brake calipers, the 21 ”alloy wheels, the system Harman / Kardon audio and the dashboard and seats upholstered in black fine leather with red stitching. The equipment is completed by the privacy glass and the Competition badge placed on the side and on the front headrest.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia photo

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 History of Alfa Romeo, the origins of the Biscione

👉 History of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

👉 GIULIA price list 👉 Ads used GIULIA

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK