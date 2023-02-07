Alfa Romeo introduces a new restyling on the Giuliawhich has been on the market since February 2023. The major innovations are aesthetic, with the front for example adopting the luminous signature of the headlights similar to that of the Tonale SUV. Inside the digital instrumentation makes its debut with 12.3″ screen, while the offer of engines does not change. With the restyling also comes the new version Competition.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia restyling

On the front of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia stands out a brand new treatment of the front grilles, where the logo is positioned, and of the lower ones intended for the two main air intakes, giving life to a contemporary reinterpretation of the famous and distinctive “Trilobe”.

New LED headlights and light signature on the 2023 Giulia

The front light clusters represent the main novelty of the front end: from today, in fact, the “3+3” lighting system makes its debut on both models, with new headlights Full LED Adaptive Matrixwhich recalls the luminous signature of the Tonale and, at the same time, recalls a renowned stylistic feature of the Brand introduced by the iconic Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato and from the concept Alfa Romeo Proteus.

The three modules provide daylight And dynamic direction indicator. In addition, the headlights introduce other interesting technologies aimed at driving safety, such as the “Adaptive Front Lighting System”which continuously adjusts the low beam according to speed and specific driving conditions, and the “Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology” which, in low light conditions, automatically detects traffic in front and/or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione seen from behind

The device “Welcome and Goodbye” instead it activates every time the driver locks or unlocks the car. Finally, the rear light clusters are LED, with smoked glass and finish glossy black.

Alfa Romeo Giulia interior

On board, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia appears more technological than ever, thanks above all to the adoption of instruments 100% digital. The most relevant novelty can be observed in the center of the instrument panel, characterized by the history “telescope” design, where is the new 12.3” TFT screen.

The passenger compartment of the new Giulia Competizione

Furthermore, the dashboard can be reconfigured through three layouts: Evolved with i 2 dials lateral, Relax, without the 2 dials ed Heritagewhich is inspired by the historic Alfa models of the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the reversed numbers at the end of the speedometer.

Digital dashboard in Heritage configuration

Alfa Romeo Giulia infotainment

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia on the infotainment front is equipped with an interface HMI extension (Human Machine Interface). Furthermore, the infotainment system guarantees content and functionality, while the platform “Alfa Connect Services” offers a wide range of useful services for safety and comfort and is designed to offer updates “Over The Air”.

For example, the function “MyRemote” includes several services, including the ability to remotely control via smartphones/smart watches certain functions of your vehicle (door opening/closing, lights flashing).

Digital instrument cluster with 12.3″ central display

From today, the NFT technology (Non-Fungible-Token), which is based on the concept of “blockchain cards”, a secret and non-modifiable digital register which contains the main information on the single vehicle, which on the used market can be used as warranty the good maintenance of the vehicle.

Alfa Romeo Giulia technical characteristics

From a technical point of view, the new Giulia confirms the typical Alfa Romeo sporting characteristics. For example, dynamic behavior is supported by the widespread use of ultralight materialssuch as the aluminum used for the base of the motors and the carbon for the drive shaft.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 alloy wheels

All-wheel drive versions are equipped with the Q4 technology and active system of breakdown of the pair (active transfer box or ATC) which monitors the grip conditions and the driver’s requests in real time to always guarantee the best performance. The car features a 100% rear traction.

Q4 all-wheel drive knob

As the grip limit approaches or according to a specific request from the driver, the Alfa Romeo Q4 system close the clutches present in the distribution system and transfers up to 50% of the drive torque to the front axle in less than 150ms.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Competizione also 4×4 with Q4 technology

The Giulia can also be equipped with the mechanical limited slip differential Q2. For example, on the set up Fast it is possible to integrate the Q2 mechanical self-locking rear differential into the Q4 all-wheel drive, also available with the rear wheel drive only.

Alfa Romeo Giulia trim features

As far as the set-up is concerned, the Giulia can count on the architecture of the suspensions Alfa Link suspension. In the front end there is a high wishbone suspension with double lower lever and semi-virtual steering axiswhich optimizes the filtering effect and enables quick steering.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 side

At the rear, a solution was opted for four and a half arms multilink (Alpha patent). Exclusive to the special series Competitionactive suspensions are available Alfa Active Suspension with electronically controlled dampingwhich adapt instant by instant to driving conditions and allow you to choose between performance-oriented or comfort-oriented behaviour.

Plus the electromechanical system (IBS) Integrated brake system combines stability control with the braking system.

New 21″ Giulia Competizione alloy wheels

The use of the system brake by wire in fact, it involves a considerable reduction of the components inside the engine compartment by replacing them with just one hardware the assembly composed of the pump, brake booster and ESPguaranteeing a reduction of the cantilevered masses to the advantage of the car’s agility.

Alfa Romeo Giulia engines

The Alfa Romeo Giulia engine range includes the 2.2 diesel 160 HP with rear wheel driveThe 2.2 diesel 210 HP with Q4 all-wheel drive and the 2.0 280 bhp turbo petrol with rear wheel driveall matched to the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and fixed aluminum paddles on the steering wheel.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 also 4×4 with Q4 all-wheel drive

Alfa Romeo Giulia prices, equipment

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia arrives in dealership in the month of February 2023 and can be purchased in the set-ups Super, Sprint, Ti And Fast.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 Competition Badge

To these is added the special launch series Competitionwhich builds on the Veloce trim and adds colour matt gray Moon Lightin contrast with the red of the brake calipers, the 21” alloy wheels, the system audio Harman / Kardon and the dashboard and seats upholstered in black fine leather with red stitching. The equipment is completed by the privacy glasses and the Competition badges placed on the side and on the front headrest.

Alfa Romeo Giulia prices

The prices of the Giulia restyling start from 49,200 euros (160 HP 2.2 diesel engine and rear-wheel drive in the Super trim). Four-wheel drive on this engine is available in trim levels Super (€51,700), Sprint (€54,700) And You (56,700 euros)while the 210 hp Q4 costs 60,400 euros in the Ti e trim 62,400 euros for the Fast.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 Fast

Prices for the rear-wheel drive Giulia with 200 HP 2-litre petrol engine start at 51,100 euros (Super) and from 54,100 euros (Sprint). Finally, the 2.0-liter 280 HP and all-wheel drive is available in variants You (62,000 euros) And Fast (64,000 euros).

By adhering to the all-inclusive formula of the Chiaro Leasys Rental, for the Giulia in the 160 HP Super trim level, all you need 499 euros VAT included for 36 months (advance 13,900 euros including VAT).

Photo of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia

You may also be interested in this content

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio

How the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is made

Alfa Romeo Tonale trim levels and prices

History Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo history, the origins of the Biscione

GIULIA price list GIULIA used ads

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

Tested car search

Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article New Alfa Romeo Giulia restyling features and prices comes from newsauto.it.

#Alfa #Romeo #Giulia #features #prices #restyling