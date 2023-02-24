Further official confirmations arrive on the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia. A few weeks after the debut of the restyling, Jean-Philippe Imparato provides some very important details on the new version of the sedan from Alfa Romeo which will be reborn as a fully electric car, presumably arriving on the market in 2026. The most interesting figure is certainly that of maximum power, with the CEO of the Arese brand who stated that the Quadrifoglio version will touch i 1,000hp of total output.

This very high-performance variant will be offered in combination with all-wheel drive as the powertrain will be composed of four electric motors, two per axle or a three-unit scheme similar to the Granturismo Folgore which recently debuted. The new Giulia EV will be equipped with an 800 V electrical architecture and will be born on the same STLA platform on which the new full electric generation of Peugeot 3008 will be built. This will allow the battery to be recharged, which should have a capacity of 100 kW very quickly, with the possibility of recovering from 10 to 80% of the range in just 18 minutes. “We don’t want our customers to spend hours loading the car” – Imparato explained to Autocar – “The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be the Alfa we have all dreamed of. We will move on to a real mode of concrete replacement of models. I don’t want customers to suffer anything from this step, we want them to fall in love with these cars.”

As for autonomy, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia EV should guarantee at least 700 km of travel on a single charge. Beyond the Quadrifoglio version, various variants will then be proposed with an offer of trim levels similar to that adopted by the restyling and with the arrival of Tonale. The range should start with a powertrain of around 345 HP, with the Veloce instead coming to offer around 790 HP. The reference segment will also change, with the new Giulia not being purely a sedan but a more transversal car. With similar characteristics, the new generation of Stelvio will also arrive after 2026, which will also be full electric.