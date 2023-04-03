Not only SUVs but also some cars linked to the brand’s tradition and above all a second car in the C segment to be placed alongside Tonale. Alfa Romeo is preparing various innovations for the future and among these there will also be a new top model. It should be an Alfa Romeo Alfetta, with the Arese brand which will thus recover a nomenclature so dear to Alfa enthusiasts, while at the same time exploiting the internal synergies of the Stellantis group to bring a highly technological, electric car to the road with different shapes from those of the Sport Utility which have characterized the latest launches of the brand (and which will also do so in 2024 with the B-segment SUV).

Learned talks about the new Alfetta

Jean-Philippe Imparato provided some additional information on the future Alfa Romeo Alfetta, who in an interview a few weeks ago outlined what the profile of the new C-segment car from the Alfa Romeo could be: “It will be a more or less hatch model, very cool – his words reported by Quattroruote – It’s a very European formula, I’m aware of that. But if I make enough money with the other models, and if the Tonale and the models we’ll be launching in the next few years succeed in establishing a solid international relevance for Alfa Romeo, then I’ll do it just for Europe too”.

Alfa Romeo Alfetta, powertrain and range

The Alfa Romeo number one has very clear ideas about what the new entry in the Arese range will be, imagining the new Alfetta as a fastback coupe-style sedan rather than a classic traditional sedan. Few other details are known about this model, except that it will arrive on the market in the second half of the decade, more precisely between 2027 and 2028, and that it will be powered by an electric propulsion, which however will not compromise its sporty character . What is certain is that it will be born on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, thus offering a fully electric powertrain, an architecture that has been designed to mainly accommodate C and D Segments, both SUVs and sedans. The power of the powertrain could fluctuate between 170-245 HP and 204-450 HP, with a battery with a capacity between 87 and 104 kWh, for a range of up to 700 km.