The Alfa Romeo range is destined to expand somewhat in all segments in the coming years. In fact, the Arese-based car manufacturer will continue to grow across the board, taking advantage of the push from SUVs to also offer different cars, which are not necessarily framed as models with high wheels. Among these, the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta should also find space, a historical name for the Biscione which between 2027 and 2028 should return to be part of the range of the Italian brand of Stellantis.

A fastback coupe-style sedan

To date, there is still very little information available regarding this model, with the few rumors that were provided directly by Alfa Romeo and in particular by Jean Philippe Imparato on the occasion of some interviews released in the past months. The CEO of the Arese-based automaker described the new Alfetta as one fastback coupe-style sedan rather than a classic traditional sedan. Few other details are known about this model, except that it will arrive on the market in the second half of the decade, more precisely between 2027 and 2028, and that it will be powered by an electric propulsion, which however will not compromise its sporty character .

The STLA Medium platform

What is certain is that it will be born on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, thus offering a fully electric powertrain, an architecture that has been designed to mainly accommodate C and D Segments, both SUVs and sedans. The power of the powertrain could fluctuate between 170-245 HP and 204-450 HP, with a battery with a capacity between 87 and 104 kWh, for a range of up to 700 km.

The new Alfa Romeo Alfetta seen by Imparato

“Will be a more or less hatch model, very cool – said Jean-Philippe Imparato – It’s a very European formula, I’m aware of that. But if I make enough money with the other models, and if the Tonale and the models we will launch in the next few years manage to establish a solid international relevance for Alfa Romeo, then I’ll do it just for Europe too”.