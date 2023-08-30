With a clear reference to the glorious past of the Biscione Alfa Romeo presents its new supercars which for the first time ever is also offered in configuration 750hp electric. But for the serious performance car enthusiast, the new 33 Road it is powered by a motor 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 capable of generating beyond 620 HP. This version is equipped with an 8-speed DCT gearbox, rear-wheel Drive and an electronic limited slip differential. The new 33 Stradale is produced in an extremely limited series of only 33 specimensall already sold.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale characteristics

The new Alfa Romeo supercar is called 33 Stradale, in homage to the historic one 33 Road of 1967derived from the legendary Tipo 33, dominating the world motorsport of that period.

New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The style also recalls the lines of the historic car, with the front end featuring an imposing grille with the iconic shield and optical groups with an elliptical shape complex. The lateral line slender, with “elytra” opening doors and large side vents, helps create a sporty look. Furthermore, the scenic opening of the front and rear hoods allows quick access to the mechanical components, recalling the racing style.

Historical Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale from 1967

Instead the opening doors and wraparound roof glazing offer the driver a panoramic view, similar to that of a jet. The back design instead includes a truncated tail“V” graphics and round lights.

“Racing” opening of the front and rear bonnet

Alfa Romeo technicians have also paid close attention to aerodynamic efficiency, with a Cx of 0.375 and zero Cz (downlift), which was achieved with no active systems.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale cockpit

The interior of the 33 Stradale features an essential design and the use of high quality materials. The configurations Tribute And Alfa Corse offer two approaches: one in homage to the historic car and the other marked by maximum sportiness.

The passenger compartment of the 33 Stradale

The driving experience is maximized by reducing unnecessary interactions, with central controls essential it’s a three-dimensional displaysand in front of the driver.

The sports steering wheel and dashboard “telescope” accentuate driver orientation. The dashboard and central tunnel are inspired by theaviationwith “mechanical” keys.

Leather bucket seats Poltrona Frau offer comfort, extending to the door panels. Finally, a refined audio system and the coherent use of materials create an exclusive environment, worthy of a supercar.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale petrol or electric engine

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is approved for road use. The engine of the supercar can be a petrol or electric. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 develop further 620 HP, with 8-speed DCT gearbox, rear-wheel drive and electronic limited slip differential. The electric variant (BEV) delivers more 750hp and has an estimated range of 450km (WLTP).

The 33 Stradale is petrol or electric

The twin-turbo V6 engine also offers fast shifting and exhaust valves constantly open. There is also the option to deactivate traction control (ESC OFF).

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale performance

The centrally installed biturbo V6 allows the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale to catch up 333 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. driving modes, Road and Trackare selected via switches on the center console. On the road, comfort is preferred, with uniform power, soft suspension and smooth shifting. On the track, you get the maximum powermore immediate pedal response and stiff suspension.

The 33 Stradale is also the most powerful and the first electric car in Alfa Romeo history

In “Track” mode, you can activate the “Quick Start” with the “Cloverleaf” key to maximize acceleration while avoiding wheel spin. With switch “Suspensions”instead, the suspension settings can be adjusted, going from soft to medium in “Strada” mode and from firm to medium with “Track” mode active.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale chassis and trim

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale uses lightweight materials and advanced technologies, with H frame in aluminum and carbon fiber monocoque to improve stiffness and agility. The carbon fiber and aluminum roof supports butterfly doors.

Butterfly doors opening

Even the glass frames are in carbon while the rear window is in polycarbonate. The 33 Stradale features a double arm with active shock absorbers and semi-virtual steering on both axles.

Instead the system Front end lift raises the front in case of obstacles. The driver can activate it below 40 km/h, raising the front axle about 50 mm to avoid damage and then returning it to the standard height. The supercar is also equipped with a braking system Brake-By-Wire to the height achieved by Brembo.

20″ alloy wheels and Brembo brake caliper

The carbon ceramic discs are vented and drilled, with monobloc caliper in aluminum with 6 pistons at the front and 4 pistons at the rear. In addition to traditional colors such as Red, Black and Yellowthe brake calipers can be customized with color options upon request.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale price

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is extremely exclusive and recalls the craftsmanship of the brand’s history. The price (not officially confirmed) well exceeds the million euros. The orders of 33 specimens expected are handled by the new Shop departmentled by specialists under the guidance of Jean-Philippe Learned, CEO of the brand. The shop operates in the Council Hall of the Arese Museumwhere in 1967 the original project of the 33 Stradale was approved.

Only 33 examples of the 33 Stradale were produced

Here, customer wishes are collected and passed through the committee 33, made up of various managers, to evaluate its feasibility in the Engineering department. The Bottega Alfa Romeo recalls the philosophy of automotive craftsmen of the 60swho created automotive icons by hand on request of car manufacturers or enthusiasts.

Photo of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

