COVID-19 does not give India a truce. Amid the tragic situation that the country is experiencing due to the pandemic, a new concern related to the virus has arisen: the black mushroom, a mucormycosis detected in numerous patients who had already recovered from the coronavirus. It is a severe infection that especially affects vision, although it can also attack the brain or sinuses.

The outbreak is beginning to be very alarming in the Gujarat state, in the northwest of the country, where there have been 300 cases, as reported India Today. To try to minimize the years, all hospitals in the state, especially those in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara, have enabled isolated and specialized rooms to care for patients affected by this rare disease. Likewise, the state government has bought 5,000 doses of amphotericin-B, an effective drug for its treatment.

It mainly affects diabetics

The government director of the Preparedness Committee for Medical Emergencies, Dr. VK Paul, explained last Friday that the infection is “caused by a fungus called mucor, that is in humid surfaces ”. Likewise, he wanted to call for calm, clarifying that it mainly affects people who suffer from diabetes and that the cases are being monitored: “It is very rare in those who are not diabetic. There is not a big outbreak and we are monitoring it. “

Despite Paul’s reassuring words, this mucormycosis can be very serious if not treated properly. It has the ability to attack different parts of the body, including the skin, but the most common is that it affects the brain, sinuses and eyes. Symptoms can range from a simple headache and stuffy nose until one-sided facial swelling, blindness and, in very severe cases, can lead to death. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDA) estimate that the mortality of the black fungus is 54%. In some cases it is also necessary remove the nose and jaw of patients to save their lives before the advance of the infection.

Its severity has been observed in the outbreak in India, since at least eight survivors of COVID-19 have lost their sight in the city of Maharashtra because of this infection, while about 200 COVID patients are under treatment. Tatyarao Lahane, head of the Maharashtra Medical Research and Education Directorate, says that the patients “survived the COVID-19 infection, but the fungal infection reaches a weakened immune system.”