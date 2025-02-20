With mobile phones being a more important device in our lives, because new actions, procedures and uses are continuously arise to do with them, the amount of valuable information that they house does not stop growing and therefore they are the main objective of The vast majority of cyber attacks.

The thing is that with constant technological development we not only benefit users, but that cybercounts also take advantage of these novelties, and where appropriate they use them to perfect and make their most sophisticated and undetectable attacks.

They are warning from the company specialized in cybersecurity of mobiles and apps, Zimperiumwho are alerting users of so much iPhone and Android of a new and very dangerous threat capable of “stealing credentials and sensitive data.”

As the researchers explain, “now you run the risk of attacks never seen before. You don’t only have to avoid this threat, but also Consider if you have already been a victim of it. “

Apparently the attackers They have created PDF files with new techniques that avoid existing security controls on our devices. These attacks that have detected the United States postal service (USPS), worse the truth is that Any known company or organism is susceptible to being supplantedso you must stop opening attachments to messages from any known brand, unless you are completely sure they are legitimate.

The problem is that the PDF format has become popular for all types of procedures, that Users simply assume that all PDFs are safe, What is an error case, which are taking advantage of cybercriminals to get our personal and banking data.

“PDF have become a usual vector of phishing, malware and exploits attacks due to their ability to embed malicious links, scripts or useful loads.” And in mobile phones, with small screens and masked details, the problem is worse. “Users usually have limited visibility of file content before opening them, these threats can easily avoid traditional security measures.”

The cybersecurity company says that it has identified more than “20 malicious PDF files and 630 phishing pages with” hidden “links, indicating a large -scale operation” affecting more than 50 countries. The most effective advice, however simple, is Do not open any PDF attached to emails or messages that intend to be of known brands, unless you can attest to its authenticity.