D.anger Dan is part of the Antilopen Gang, one of the most successful German-speaking hip-hop bands in recent years. But Danger Dan, whose real name is Daniel Pongratz, has always made music – and always positioned himself politically. The title song of his new solo album, “This is all covered by artistic freedom”, has been talked about for weeks: Because Danger Dan, in cabaret manner at the piano or with a Kalashnikov in hand, ponders what he should say about lateral thinkers and new rights, without being able to be legally prosecuted for it, a game that also takes up the calculated border crossings of these political opponents and ironizes them. On his album, Danger Dan also sings about life and love to strings and the accordion.

Before you became famous as a rapper with the Antilopen Gang, you were a pianist at the Stadttheater Aachen and played in bands. Then a rock concert changed your life, you are now telling us about it in one of your new songs, “Run away”. What happened back then?

I often look for small points in my biography from which I can explain larger problems. At that time I was not satisfied with my life, everything was bobbing around. I thought: If nothing changes now, it will stay that way forever. I quit my job and my apartment and went to Bordeaux to visit friends. That’s where I ended up at a Lou Reed concert. Because we didn’t have tickets, we jumped over a fence, there was a riot, and I lost sight of my friends. So I was not only lost in my life, but also in the world. The experience was good for me because afterwards I was free to choose not to get lost. In getting lost I was able to reinvent myself.

Was it a coincidence or was it Lou Reed?

That was random. Lou Reed is a good alternative to the bourgeois society. He showed that you don’t have to go the straight way, but can also be Lou Reed. It didn’t end so well for him, it was his last concert in Europe, shortly afterwards he died of the effects of his drug and alcohol consumption. Nevertheless, he remains an exciting figure. He was asked to live conformistly in a very conservative world. I had completely different starting conditions and wasn’t addicted to heroin either, that’s pretty good.

In the video of “Run Away” you show that there are only two types of people: those who knock electric scooters over and those who pick them up again. Why do you find narrow-mindedness so dangerous?

It is dangerous if one lives thoughtlessly according to the Ikea catalog. People choose between three variants, but the apartments all look similar. When I was 18, I had bad panic attacks that didn’t stop until I dropped out of school and moved into a punk shared apartment. From there we spontaneously hitchhiked to the beach in Belgium and slept in the shell. At that age I felt a lot of pressure to have to choose a job, a city, a partner. That was terrible because I didn’t want to or couldn’t. If you always go the same way too conservatively, it is not a good recipe for success politically either: you have to be able to reorient yourself.

What would you have become without Lou Reed?

Something between homeless and federal chancellor. It could have gone wrong, but I was lucky. I come from a family of academics and have never worried about whether I will get an apprenticeship or not. For others, it fails on the surname. Back then, I said from a decadent position that I reject bourgeois life.

You wrote strings for your new album and performed with the pianist Igor Levit on Jan Böhmermann’s show. Would you like to reach the left philistines now?