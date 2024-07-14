Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

US cruise missiles are coming to Germany: The USA is reinforcing Germany with Tomahawks and developing a new long-range missile for Ukraine and against China. (Symbolic image) © Petty Off 2. Cl Zachary Grooman/US Navy via DVIDS/dpa

The world powers are once again racing to arm themselves. Germany is receiving cruise missiles and Ukraine is receiving exclusively developed missiles. For testing – against China.

Washington DC – “The US military has woken up. It is time for some changes at the top,” writes Wilson Biber, the political advisor to the think tank Heritage Foundation claimed that the US needed more ammunition to deter China. Now several media outlets are reporting that the US Air Force has put out a tender for the development of a new, inexpensive, air-launched long-range missile – a “weapon specifically designed for Ukraine”, as the Kyiv Post rejoiced. The military magazine The Warzone sees it differently: According to him, the USA is not arming itself against Vladimir Putin, but rather arming itself – for a conflict with China.

The call to industry refers to a system called Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM), as the Kyiv Post writes. According to the statement, the project is intended to “explicitly support Ukraine’s defense needs by providing an efficient and affordable, autonomous long-range attack weapon,” claims the postThe US Air Force has asked 16 companies to submit a proposal for implementation with price expectations; interested parties are to respond by July 24, 2024. Warzone headlines that this new long-range ammunition should give Ukraine “the urgently needed striking power and enable it to have a range of hundreds of kilometers”; however, the medium doubts the priority character of the Ukraine war for the West’s weapons production.

Cheap, far-reaching, accurate in the Ukraine war: New US weapon against dictator Putin

Loud Warzone The ERAM is supposed to have a range of up to 460 kilometers, allowing Ukraine to carry out standoff strikes that are currently beyond the reach of Western weapons in Ukraine; the weapon itself is supposed to weigh 250 kilograms and fly at less than the speed of sound – 740 kilometers per hour. “The size of the warhead of the ammunition was not specified, except that it is supposed to be a high-explosive fragmentation type with a certain degree of penetration and variable fuse settings,” writes the KyivPost. Warzone published the tender text, according to which the ERAM’s internal navigation system “must be able to operate in an environment with limited GPS sensitivity”.

“The current mission of the US military is based on deterrence and the supply of munitions to allies. The fact that the US military is likely to fall short in the latter regard certainly undermines the first mission in the eyes of Chinese military planners.”

The weapon must also offer a “terminal accuracy” of “CEP 50 w/in 10 m” – which means that the weapon must strike within ten meters of the specified point of impact in at least 50 percent of cases, both in environments without electromagnetic interference and in environments with high electromagnetic interference, including limited GPS sensitivity, such as Warzone reported. The magazine Army Recognition speculated that the unguided Mark 82 bomb would serve as the basis for the ERAM weapon. The Mark 82 is a 230 kilogram bomb filled with 89 kilograms of highly explosive TNT. Another crucial parameter is that the design will allow 1,000 units to be manufactured within two years.

Capacity for standoff strikes in the Ukraine war: The new weapon should be able to better arm the F-16

The KyivPost sees previously unimagined possibilities for the Ukrainian Air Force if the weapon is compatible with the western F-16s and can also be used on its MiG and Sukhoi aircraft. Both the USA and Ukraine seem to assume that the weapon will be ready for series production so quickly that there will still be a war in Ukraine or that the Ukrainian Air Force will still have machines from the Soviet era. In this respect, it can be considered bold that the USA is producing exclusively for technological advancement in Ukraine.

“Finding ways to rapidly expand standoff strike capacity and significantly increase stockpiles is of great interest to the U.S. military, particularly as it plans for a potential future high-profile conflict with China,” writes Warzone. Ukraine therefore offers a litmus test for the rapid development and expansion of the production of relatively complex weapons systems. “Against this background, ERAM offers the opportunity to go through the entire cycle from rapid prototyping to commissioning of a weapon system that could then immediately go into operational use in a real conflict,” it continues. Warzone.

The USA as world policeman: Clearly overwhelmed in four conflict areas

What is urgently needed – at least in the opinion of Wilson Biber and Jim Fein: “In addition to the Pentagon’s past failures in ammunition planning, its future plans are likely to be even more worrying. War games have repeatedly shown that in a high-intensity conflict with China over Taiwan, the United States will run out of decisive weapons just eight days after the conflict begins,” write the two analysts from the think tank Heritage FoundationAccording to your claim from December last year, the USA is currently overstretching itself in its role as world policeman.

Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, the Indo-Pacific and the simmering conflict between North and South Korea – four current or impending theatres of war would exceed the arsenal of ammunition stored in the USA. The stationing of Tomahawk missiles in Germany would further exacerbate the situation. “In view of the new threat situation, the question is: How do we effectively deter?” said Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) to the daily News – he sees the deployment of Tomahawk missiles from 2026 onwards as covering the “capability gap”. However, this may open up a capability gap in the USA.

In fact, these sea- and land-based missiles can be armed with both nuclear and conventional weapons and are considered first-strike weapons or as a replacement for manned bombers. If the USA or its allies produce more missiles than they need, Biber and Fein believe that NATO’s foundations would suffer serious cracks and that the USA’s role as a defensive world power would be diminished: “The current mission of the US military is based on deterrence and the supply of ammunition to allies. The fact that the US military is unlikely to do enough in the latter respect certainly undermines the first mission in the eyes of Chinese military planners,” the analysts write.

Tomahawks and Ukraine missile: Biden administration fuels new arms race

Now the United States is involved in a new arms race, speculates the US online magazine NPR. Some have described the current “era of potential conflict between major powers” ​​as a second Cold War, says Julia Gledhill. The analyst at the non-governmental organization Project On Government Oversight sees this as the foundation of a “new era of excessive military spending,” as she says.

In fact, the arms spiral will begin to accelerate with the announcement of the tender for new missiles “exclusively for Ukraine”, as the magazine Voice of America based on a statement by Dmitri Peskov: The Kremlin spokesman said that the recent statements made by NATO members about a possible use of long-range weapons systems in Ukraine amounted to a “dangerous escalation”. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also told the Russian magazine Lenta claimed that the delivery of F-16s would pave the way for a nuclear threat to Russia.

It remains to be seen whether the new long-range weapons to be developed could also come in a nuclear version. During the NATO summit in Washington DC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj demanded that to finally get the green light to bombard the Russian heartland with Western weapons – the development of an air-launched long-range bomb for Ukraine would actually make little sense without the lifting of the restriction. According to VOA Peskov claimed that long-range missiles were already being fired at areas such as Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – parts of eastern Ukraine that he said were Russian territory.