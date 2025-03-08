The smallest peoples can be a paradisiacal place to live, for the tranquility and rhythm of life that allow to maintain. But to be really habitable, they need to be able to cover some standards of services necessary for day to day. For example, have shops, or have a bar open where some social life can be done. To maintain this type of business, the regional government gives aid that enter a new phase now, with an investment of 700,000 euros. It is estimated that they can benefit some 300 businesses in people in Madrid with less than 1,000 inhabitants.

The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Local Administration, Miguel Ángel García Martín, has presented this investment, which is included in the ‘Vuerdo Vida’ program because it pursues precisely that: that these small locations continue inhabited and even increase their population. The deadline for requesting new aids for driving trade and rural hospitality has just opened within this program.

These subsidies are directed to both new establishments and those that were already active in the 44 locations with less than 1,000 inhabitants in the Community of Madrid. Its bases are already published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid, so they can be requested immediately.

In the event that the aid is requested by a newly created trade, it will receive up to 10,000 euros if it opens five days a week and there is no other with the same activity, and 8,000 if three of the seven or there are already competition. For the maintenance of existing ones, the amount of aid will not exceed 5,000 euros.









In this way, the counselor said during the presentation of these aid, “in addition to meeting the needs of citizens, job opportunities are created for those who do not want to abandon rural areas and those who are thinking of moving to them.”

Currently, more than 300 establishments have the opportunity to access these aid. Most are accommodations and bars or restaurants, followed by food stores and pharmacies. They are also included among the possible receptors of the subsidies the hairdressers, bookstores, workshops and skans.

The establishments that want to opt for them must have all the necessary documentation for the opening and exercise of commercial activity, and keep the business open to the public at least four days a week for a minimum of 10 months a year.

They will be subsidable, among others, expenses such as the rental of real estate, supplies, training, legal or technical assistance, web services or maintenance of the facilities.

García Martín has highlighted the good results that this type of initiatives and stimuli are having so far in rural areas. In the Community of Madrid, he said, the peoples of less than 20,000 inhabitants have increased their population 7 percent since 2019, while those of less than 2,500 neighbors have done 14 percent.