Friday, September 8, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

















Having a fleet of electric vehicles is now easier for Spanish companies. The third edition of the so-called Moves Fleets Plan, an aid program from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge aimed at helping the business fabric to bet on sustainable mobility, will have 30 million euros. The call opens on September 12 and the conditions to request them are now more flexible.

The aid seeks to deepen the comprehensive electrification of large transport fleets made up of light vehicles -from mopeds to vans-, from companies or public sector entities. As a main novelty, in this third call the minimum limit of vehicles that the beneficiary must acquire to qualify for aid is reduced from 25 to 10 units, maintaining the maximum limit at 500 vehicles and the condition that they operate in more than one autonomous community.

Grupo Huertas offers comprehensive mobility plans adapted to companies

To help in the processing of these aids, Grupo Huertas has specific advisory services for companies at its dealerships, with the capacity to provide the necessary information to companies interested in acquiring a fleet benefiting from this subsidy. Teams specialized in working with companies are in charge of this and will accompany the client throughout the process, beginning with advice on choosing the most appropriate models based on their needs and informing about existing financing possibilities. Grupo Huertas has the main brands of passenger cars and industrial vehicles, and works together to provide comprehensive mobility plans adapted to the needs of professionals and companies.

The Moves Fleets III Plan includes, in addition to the acquisition of electric or fuel cell vehicles with which to replace combustion vehicles, aid for a series of complementary activities, such as the development of battery recharging infrastructure -necessary for the new fleet – at the company’s facilities and the acquisition or adaptation of fleet management systems to digitize route control.

A series of accompanying actions will also be subsidized during the fleet transformation process and training courses for the drivers of these new vehicles.