Sources from the Egyptian Red Crescent stated that Thirteen trucks loaded with medicine, food and blankets crossed the Egyptian Rafah border crossing into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The trucks are part of a larger convoy that is supposed to enter the Strip this Tuesday to alleviate the impact of the Israeli siege and bombings on the Gazan population.

According to sources, at least another 26 trucks are waiting on the Egyptian side of Rafah to be allowed to cross into the Strip. coinciding with the visit that the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbuli, makes this Tuesday as part of a visit to northern Sinai, in which he travels accompanied by local and foreign journalists.

Witnesses in Rafah said a total of 60 trucks headed to the Al Awja Pass between Israel and Egypt, where Israeli authorities usually inspect them before allowing aid into Gaza.

(Also read: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirms that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza)

The Israeli Ministry of Defense, for its part, announced that this Tuesday a convoy of 80 trucks with aid will enter the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the largest since the start of the war on December 7. October.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli Defense Ministry that handles civil affairs in the occupied territories, reported on its X account that the trucks will carry medical supplies, food and water.

The aid brought to the enclave from Egypt in recent days has not included fuel, an element vetoed by the Jewish State for fear that it will reach the hands of the Islamist group Hamas, although it is extremely necessary for hospitals, bakeries and water purification plants to continue functioning.

According to international agencies, the aid brought to the enclave from Egypt in recent days is not enough to alleviate the crisis.

The trickle of humanitarian aid to Gaza has generated a wave of condemnation from NGOs and the UN, which has warned that the assistance entering the punished enclave is only “a drop in the ocean of needs” of the population.

According to the United Nations, before the war between Israel and Hamas began, some 500 trucks of humanitarian aid entered Gaza daily.under Israeli siege, while in this last week an average of 12 per day have entered.

Between October 17 and Monday, Israel has allowed the entry of 144 trucks with aid, such as water, food and medicine, according to data from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

This assistance is insufficient considering that more than half of Gaza’s more than 2 million inhabitants have moved to its southern half in search of safer areas.

(You can read: Will Israel insist on denying visas to UN officials?)

The entry of aid to Gaza coincided with the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbuli, who insisted this Tuesday from a place near the border with the Gaza Strip, that his country “will never allow the Palestinian cause to be liquidated at the expense of

Egypt, alluding to Israeli pressure for Cairo to accept the displacement of Palestinian refugees to its territory.

“As President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said, Egypt will not allow anything to be imposed on us or regional cases to be settled at our expense,” Madbuli said in a speech in Al Arish, in the north of the Sinai Peninsula. , near the border with Gaza.

He also stated that Cairo will expand development and reconstruction plans for the desert Sinai, with billions of Egyptian pounds, in the coming years, “so that no one dreams that Egypt will abandon the Sinai.”

Despite the entry of aid trucks, Israel has not allowed fuel to enter Gaza.

Among other plans, he highlighted that the Egyptian Government will start “starting tomorrow” an initiative that includes the construction of a “500 kilometer long railway line”, a network of roads, logistics corridors, expansion and modernization of the airport and the port of Al Arish to become a “world port”, among numerous other tourism, economic and social development projects.

“The objective is to link the Sinai with (the rest of the provinces) of Egypt to put an end to the weak point about the abandonment (urban planning of the peninsula) that makes others have covets” in that territory, Madbuli said.

The Sinai Peninsula, also known to Egyptians as the “Land of Turquoise”, is a triangular desert area located in northeastern Egypt, which was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, but recovered after the war. of 1973 and the peace agreement (1979) that allowed the normalization of Egyptian-Israeli relations.

(Also: Israel confirms the death of Shani Louk, a young German woman exhibited by Hamas)

Al Sisi, as well as the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, They have shown on numerous occasions their categorical rejection of Israel’s pressure for the population of Gaza or the West Bank to move to Egyptian territory. or Jordanian.

According to the Financial Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to convince European leaders to put pressure on Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza.

The newspaper states that the Czech Republic and Austria raised this initiative in discussions prior to the EU leaders’ summit held last Thursday and Friday, but it was discarded because “key European countries, particularly France and Germany, considered it unrealistic.” .

Although the role that Egypt can play in this crisis was discussed during the summit, In the end EU leaders agreed that it should play a role in providing extensive humanitarian assistance to Gaza, but that in no case should it be pressured to accept refugees.

Palestinians search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an Israeli bombing in Rafah.

Fighting between Hamas and Israel intensifies

On the ground, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari, Intense clashes were recorded this Tuesday between Israeli ground forces and militiamen from the al Qasam Brigades, armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman said that “currently” soldiers are fighting “fierce hand-to-hand battles and eliminating terrorists” in Gaza. “This type of combat endangers our forces and carries a high price,” Hagari remarked in a press conference, calling for “resilience and patience.”



In the last few hours, combined Israeli forces attacked a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip, They attacked anti-tank missile launch cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts, and confiscated numerous weapons, including guns and explosive devices, according to a military statement.

(You can read: Israel expands ground operations in Gaza; Hamas publishes video of three hostages)

An Israeli army soldier in an armored vehicle deployed along the border with the Gaza Strip.

For their part, the al Qasam Brigades indicated on their social networks that this Tuesday there were clashes in the northwest of Gaza, where they targeted two Israeli armored cars and attacked them with rockets.

They also claimed that in the north of the Strip, in the Al Tauam area, they opened fire on Israeli vehicles in an ambush. This information could not be independently verified due to the restrictions that both parties impose on journalists’ access to the area.

This Tuesday marks the twenty-fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on October 7, leaving 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and kidnapping another 240 people who were taken to Gaza. .

Since that date, Israel has bombed the Strip daily, and last Friday it expanded its ground operations in the area, which has left more than 8,300 dead. and more than 21,000 have been injured.

The UN said this Tuesday that 70% of Palestinian civilian victims of the war between

Israel and the Islamist group Hamas are women and children, while the Committee to Protect Journalists said at least 31 journalists have been killed since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli territory, including 26 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE