Compostable plastic can be a sustainable alternative to conventional disposable plastic, but it must then end up in the right waste stream. This often does not happen, so that the benefits of compostability are lost and recycling of the other plastic deteriorates. Researchers at University College London (UCL) have developed a way to remove bioplastic from the waste stream by examining its chemical structure with infrared light. It has 100 percent success with sturdy plastics of 5 by 5 centimeters or larger, they write in Frontiers in Sustainabilitywith thinner foils or very small pieces, the success rate is slightly smaller.

Salad bowls

Bioplastic is wholly or partly made from biomass and consists of polylactic acid polymers (PLA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) or starch-based polymers. For example, cup lids, salad bowls and tea bags can be made of PLA. Thinner plastic variants, such as magazine packaging, can be made from PBAT. Sugar cane and palm leaves can also be used as raw materials for packaging material. In 2022, 2.2 million tons of bioplastics were produced worldwide, which is expected to be 6.3 million tons in 2027.

The purpose of the bioplastics is to reduce the adverse effects of disposable plastic on the environment, they are biodegradable. That does not mean that it can go on the compost heap in the garden, it has been developed to break down in an industrial composting process.

In practice, however, the plastics often miss their target. Most compostable plastics end up in the waste stream with conventional plastics such as HDPE and PET – bioplastics are quite similar to those plastics – and therefore conventional plastics are less valuable to recycle. It also appears that pieces of conventional plastic remain after the bioplastic decomposition process, such as flakes of plastic foil.

Drum sieves

At present, plastic is usually separated into different processing streams using drum screens (based on size) and density sorting. When more bioplastic is made, this is no longer sufficient.

Hyperspectral imaging combined with machine learning (an AI technique) increases sorting accuracy. By looking at the waste with a short-wave infrared camera (in the range of 950–1,730 nanometers), the different materials can be distinguished. A self-learning algorithm then identifies the materials.

The approach works well with the modest waste stream in the research. The accuracy was 100 percent for PP, PET and PLA. That was slightly less for the thin films, LDPE and PBAT, where 90 percent were correctly identified. Classification of packaging based on palm and sugar cane was less successful, with 40 and 60 percent respectively. Like other infrared techniques, this technique also does not perform well on black materials because it absorbs too much light. For example, black disposable cutlery was not seen.

Lots of computing power

It is an expensive method, the researchers admit. A hyperspectral camera costs between 42,000 and 47,000 euros and a lot of computing power is required to be able to apply data processing in real time on a conveyor belt. This must be offset by a higher yield from the separated recycling and compost streams.

“This is a very interesting theme, because if sorting does not improve, you do not want bioplastics in your waste stream,” says Jaap den Doelder, professor of physical polymer chemistry at Eindhoven University of Technology and researcher at chemical company Dow. “There are good reasons to make plastic compostable, but then the different plastics must be able to follow their best path.”

“At the moment there is not that much bioplastic, so sorting it is still in its infancy,” says Den Doelder. “In this study, they are making great strides in analyzing and classifying. I am curious whether it also works on an assembly line with a large waste stream.”

“I think there is a willingness to introduce such a thing among sorters,” says Den Doelder. “But the price tag matters. If only a few percent of the plastic stream is compostable, then this is probably too expensive.”