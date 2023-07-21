USA.- Inside a cavernous room this week, in a one-story building located in Santa Clara, California, machines six and a half feet high whir behind white cabinets.

The machines built a new supercomputer that went live last month.

The supercomputer, which was unveiled Thursday by Silicon Valley start-up Cerebras, was built with the company’s specialized chips, which were designed to power artificial intelligence products.

The chips are notable for their size — about the size of a dinner plate, or 56 times larger than the chip commonly used for artificial intelligence.

Each Cerebras chip represents the computing power of hundreds of traditional chips.

Cerebras said it built the supercomputer for G42, an artificial intelligence company.

G42 said it planned to use the supercomputer to create and run artificial intelligence products for the Middle East.

“What we are showing with this is that there is an opportunity to build bigger supercomputers and artificial intelligence,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras.

He added that his company wanted to “show the world that this work can be done faster, with less energy and at a lower cost.”

Demand for working computers and artificial intelligence chips has skyrocketed this year, fueled by a worldwide artificial intelligence boom.

Tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and Google, as well as a variety of startups, have rushed to release AI products in recent months after the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT went viral for generating human-like prose.

However, making artificial intelligence products requires significant amounts of computer power and specialized chips, leading to a fierce hunt for more of the technology.

To master enough AI chips, some of the biggest tech companies — including Google, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel — have developed their own alternatives.

New companies such as Cerebras, Graphcore, Groq, and SambaNova also joined the competition, seeking to break into the market that Nvidia had dominated.